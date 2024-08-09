Nina Dobrev Opens Up About Struggling With Depression While Recovering From Her Terrifying Bike Accident

Nina Dobrev is getting real about struggling with her mental health while trying to heal from her injuries over these past few months.

As you may recall, the Vampire Diaries alum was involved in a terrifying dirt bike accident back in May. While “in a wheelie,” she lost control of the bike, crashed, and injured herself. We’re not talking about just a few nasty bruises, either! Nina unfortunately landed on her leg during the incident, causing it to snap. She ended up with a fractured knee that required surgery, as well as a torn ACL and meniscus. Ouch!

That’s a lot for anyone to go through! It’s also a loooong recovery time with those kinds of injuries! So understandably, not only did the accident take a toll on her physically but also mentally. On Wednesday, Nina told E! News she was struggling with depression while recuperating this summer:

“With the pain meds and the physical pain that you’re going through and not being able to walk and seeing everybody gallivanting across Europe on Instagram, enjoying the summer and I’m sitting in bed. It was just mentally, it was really challenging. Even the pain meds mess with your head. I definitely was in a depression. I had a really hard time.”

Given she and her boyfriend, Shaun White, live such an active lifestyle, stopping their routine was extremely difficult for her. But even after her recovery is over, the 35-year-old actress cannot even imagine returning to her normal “down” for anything mentality! In fact, she can’t see herself getting on a dirt bike — or trying any dangerous activities — ever again. She’s too afraid now:

“I feel like I have a fear now. I used to be so adventurous and down to do anything. And now, since the injury, maybe it’s because I’m still healing and it’s a nine-month process. I’m only on month three-and-a-half of nine months. I’m still having to relearn how to walk and so the idea of getting back to the snowboard or getting on a dirt bike ever again is definitely not happening.”

Oof!

We don’t blame her! What she went through is so painful, and the healing process is not easy! Understandably, Nina doesn’t want to risk getting injured like this a second time! While The Perks of Being a Wallflower star isn’t 100% yet, she has been doing her best to stay active by walking with a knee brace. And her “incredible support system” helped lift her spirits most days during those tough days:

“So many of my friends came over, brought flowers, brought food, watched movies with me. Gave me neck massages. Took care of me. And so it really helped pull me out of that funk.”

We continue to send love and positive energy to Nina during her recovery. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

For resources on mental health, visit https://www.nimh.nih.gov/health/find-help.

[Image via Nina Dobrev/Instagram, Good Morning America/YouTube]