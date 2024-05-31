15-Year-Old Dirt Bike Champ Amelia Kotze Killed In Tragic Crash During Race

This is such a tragedy…

Amelia Kotze, a 15-year-old dirt bike racing star from Australia, has sadly passed away in a fatal crash. The announcement was sadly made by Motorcycling New South Wales, the teen’s organization, who revealed on Saturday there was a crash during the Central Coast Cup. Aussie news sites reported first responders were on scene at Allen Park Track in Somersby after the young girl sustained “life-threatening injuries” during the race. She was air lifted to a Children’s Hospital in Sydney… but sadly succumbed to her injuries in the ICU on Tuesday.

Amelia was a rising star within the Motorsports world, having earned several elite titles in the past few years, including being named Junior Female Rider of the Year at her org’s awards ceremony in 2023.

In a sad statement following her death, Motorcycling NSW called the teen “a beacon of talent, determination, and sportsmanship”:

“Amelia was a favourite [sic] among peers and competitors alike. Her loss is deeply felt across our community, and she will be remembered not only for her incredible achievements on the track but also for the joy and inspiration she brought to all who knew her.”

Meanwhile, her grieving family has set up a GoFundMe to raise money for funeral and end-of-life expenses. In the description, they wrote:

“Our little champion of the track has finished her race here with us and has gained her wings to now race in heaven. You were such an inspiration to everyone and you will be dearly missed by all.. Hold the throttle on babe, Fly high and ride hard beautiful girl. Forever #789 xoxo”

So sad. We can’t imagine what her family is going through right now. If you’d like to donate, you can click HERE.

Our hearts go out to Amelia’s loved ones during this time of indescribable loss. She left us far, far too soon.

R.I.P.

