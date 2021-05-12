MORE! Had lots to chat with my therapist about this week!/hqdefault.jpg" /> Dealing With Dose #2! My Threenager! And My Mom Makes It All Worse! | Perez Hilton - Perez Hilton
Our youngest has still been acting up at school. We don’t give up – but we surrender. And we have a lot of theories! Also, Momma Perez is lacking in awareness. She hurt our feelings even worse! The nanny situation is still giving us major anxiety! And we did not respond well to getting the second Pfizer shot! All that and MORE! Had lots to chat with my therapist about this week!

May 12, 2021 09:01am PDT

