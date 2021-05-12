Grimes Hospitalized For 'Scary' Panic Attack Days After SNL Cameo!

Turns out Saturday Night Live wasn’t all fun and games for Grimes. The Canadian musician just revealed she suffered a panic attack days after her big acting debut!

On Tuesday, the singer took to Instagram to upload some new photos from being backstage with Miley Cyrus (who was the musical guest for Elon Musk’s controversial episode last Saturday). Apparently, just days after she appeared as Princess Peach in a Super Mario sketch, the momma of X Æ A-Xii landed herself in the hospital on Monday for severe mental health struggles! The 33-year-old explained:

“Forgot to post these cuz I somehow caused myself to have a panic attack and went to the hospital yesterday which tbh was quite scary and I suppose it’s a good time to start therapy.”

Wow! Sounds bad! It’s unclear what led to the panic attack, though having previously admitted in a Dazed magazine interview to suffering from “really bad social anxiety disorders,” perhaps her cameo and all the buzz around her baby daddy’s hosting gig was too much to handle?

Luckily, it sounds like Grimes is on the mend now! See her full post (below)!

And if you missed her SNL appearance — check it out below!

