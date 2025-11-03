Deborra-Lee Furness Shopping EXPLOSIVE Tell-All About Hugh Jackman's Betrayal: REPORT

Buckle up, y’all. Deborra-Lee Furness is getting ready to spill ALL the tea!

Now that Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster have gone red carpet official, the Marvel star’s ex-wife is reportedly shopping around an explosive tell-all about her separation. So, in other words, Hugh and Sutton’s affair?!

A publishing insider told Rob Shuter late last month that Deb was recently seen having a meeting with a top publisher in the Midtown neighborhood of New York City! It appeared she was pitching a “bold, emotional memoir about love, identity, and starting over.” Juicy!

Related: Jennifer Aniston Goes Full Instagram Official With BF Jim Curtis

The insider added that it looked to be a productive convo, saying:

“She was all smiles, but it looked serious.”

The book has already started to come to life with the Correlli lead having already started writing it, the source noted:

“There were sample pages, lots of notes — it had the energy of a book deal negotiation.”

While the actress has mostly stayed out of the spotlight and spent time in her home country of Australia since the 2023 separation, her friends said she’s finally ready to tell her side of the story. A pal told the journalist for his Substack:

“She’s reclaiming her voice. She spent years being known as Hugh’s wife. Now she wants to be known for her truth.”

Publishers are now said to be in a bidding war over the memoir! WOW! She must have some spicy stuff to reveal if they’re so interested!!

This could be really damaging to Hugh and Sutton, depending on what Deb has to reveal, too! As Perezcious readers know, the longtime husband and wife called off their marriage in ’23, claiming they’d just grown apart. They share two adopted adult children, Oscar, 25, and Ava, 20. Things seemed amicable at first… until rumors of a possibly years-long affair emerged between the former The Music Man co-stars. The X-Men star and Younger alum are in a full-fledged romance now, obviously. They’ve tried to shut down affair speculation, but Deb has seemingly already confirmed the accusations!

Aside from some cryptic social media activity, she released a statement discussing how hard it’s been navigating “the traumatic journey of betrayal.” She also called the breakup “a profound wound that cuts deep.” Yikes! Sources BLASTED her “betrayal” statement — and if The Greatest Showman star hated that, they’re gonna hate the idea of her writing a tell-all!

Reactions?! Would U read this book?? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]