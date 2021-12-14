Delilah Hamlin Shades Parents Lisa Rinna & Harry Hamlin Over ‘Trauma’ After Accidental Overdose

It is about to be a whole lot less holly jolly over at the Hamlin household!

Delilah Hamlin recently puzzled some fans after posting a since-deleted video on TikTok that seemingly called out her parents, Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, over past “trauma.” Without going into detail, Us Weekly reports that the 23-year-old model wrote in the clip with Jingle Bell Rock playing in the background:

“Unrealistic things I want for Christmas … for my parents to pay for my trauma therapy.”

Hmmm…

Wonder what she’s talking about there? The ever-outspoken Rinna and her husband have yet to respond to the social media post – but we can imagine she did not appreciate being put on blast for the whole world to see.

Related: Lisa Rinna’s Mom Lois Dies Days After Suffering Stroke

As some may know, Delilah and even her sister Amelia Hamlin have been open books about their mental health struggles over the years. In another video, the Cali native also joked about the topic, mouthing the words:

“I’m so sorry that I’ve been acting weird for the past several months. I’m struggling mentally.”

She then playfully did a peace sign while sticking out her tongue. Take a look at the TikTok (below):

Delilah shared some of her current health issues on social media last month, revealing she sought treatment for Xanax dependency while dealing with multiple autoimmune diseases:

“In the beginning of the year, I want to say February and March, is when I got my COVID-19 vaccine. … And after the second vaccine, I was sick for, like, 36 hours. I felt like my bones were breaking but, like, whatever. … That’s when everything kind of started. I didn’t realize that the vaccine would cause an autoimmune response in my body. … I started getting really sick, I started feeling like I had the flu. I was getting migraines, I was having panic attacks – it was like my body was in constant ‘fight or flight’ mode. It was horrible.”

That is when her psychiatrist prescribed her “three milligrams of Xanax a day” – which ended up being too much, and she accidentally overdosed:

“My body got dependent on Xanax number one, and number two, I overdosed. I didn’t mean to at all. I overdosed on this one medication called Propranolol. I took Benadryl with it and, for some reason, I ended up in the hospital.”

While she ended up going to a treatment center in Arizona, she soon began to experience “seizures” and had to find an alternative place:

“My family and I are struggling to figure out, kind of, what to do. Mentally, I am not great today. I’m feeling hopeless … since the last treatment center didn’t work out.”

We hope that Delilah takes some time for herself over the holidays — especially after this crazy year with her health. But thoughts on the call out? Do you think she was shading her parents ? Let us know in the comments (below) Perezcious readers.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction or their mental health, please reach out to the SAMHSA hotline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

[Image via Delilah Hamlin/Instagram, WENN/Avalon]