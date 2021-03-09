Demi Lovato Turned To Substance Abuse & Addiction As A Coping Mechanism For Her 'Suicidal Ideations'

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

With the upcoming release of her very revealing YouTube series Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil, the Disney Channel alum is speaking out about a “common misconception” she’d like the public to understand about her past struggles with addiction.

In a sneak peek of a new episode of Diane Guerrero’s podcast Yeah No, I’m Not Okay, Demi Lovato addressed the notion that “if people are using drugs or if they are dealing with an eating disorder or self-harm that they want to die.” The 28-year-old even insisted that it was her struggles that “stopped me from dying.” Wow! She explained:

“In the same way it almost killed me, it saved my life at times, because there were times that I dealt with suicidal ideations. And had I gone forward with that in that moment, instead of another destructive coping mechanism, I wouldn’t be here to tell my story.”

With years of treatment under her belt now (especially after a 2018 overdose that will be heavily documented in the docuseries), the Camp Rock breakout star believes prior to getting help, she turned to unhealthy “coping mechanisms” instead of death, saying:

“I turned to those coping mechanisms because I genuinely was in so much pain that I didn’t want to die and I didn’t know what else to do.”

While certainly not campaigning for others to follow down the path she struggled along for so long, Demi expressed empathy for her past self, adding:

“I did the best that I could at times and now that I have other tools and other resources, I know how else to deal and how else to cope so I don’t have to resort to those behaviors again.”

Becoming one of Hollywood’s biggest advocates for exposing her more vulnerable side in an attempt to rid society of the false pleasures of the limelight, the musician is insistent on making certain fans understand “we all struggle.” Having caught fame at such a young age (she first joined Barney and Friends as a 7-year-old), the What Other People Say vocalist understands the consequences that come with believing fame brings only fortune.

“I would look at people in the media and I would just compare myself, not feel good enough, not feel thin enough, and wonder how it was that these people were living lives that seemed so perfect but yet I was in so much pain. And when I got into the spotlight, I was like, ‘Oh, it’s not perfect here, nobody has a perfect life, it just looks that way.'”

She continued on her commitment:

“If I can break that facade for Hollywood—sorry, Hollywood—someone’s gotta do it because we’re presenting unrealistic expectations to people by only presenting our best selves at all times.”

Part of her mission to be honest in the public eye starts with how she presents herself to the world. With a bold new haircut and new sense of freedom, the Sonny With A Chance alum is on her way to representing what she stands for. Lovato elaborated:

“I’ve tried on many identities over the years—the sexy feminine pop star that I felt like people wanted me to be or the poster child for recovery—and now I’m embracing the fact that my lack of commitment to any one identity isn’t a lack of commitment. It’s just an openness to continue to evolve.”

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

