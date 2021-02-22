Demi Lovato Reveals The Real Reason She Shaved Her Head: 'I Feel So Free'

Letting go to grow.

While it’s no secret Demi Lovato recently shaved her head, swapping long locks for a more edgy, blonde (now pink!) statement, the reason for the bold choice was more complex than it initially appeared. Addressing her new haircut on Monday’s episode of The Ellen Show, the singer admitted:

“I feel so free. I feel more authentic to who I am. I also feel like I used to hide behind my hair.”

Mentioning her past struggles with an eating disorder, the superstar vocalist elaborated:

“I used to use my hair to hide behind. It would cover my body. So when I started doing all this work on myself, I thought, ‘What is something that I’ve been holding onto my whole life that I need to let go of?’ And it was that. I feel more myself now.”

Whoa!! That is really incredible to hear. If you listen to the clip (below), it’s even obvious in the actress’ tone of voice that her hair carried a lot of baggage. But luckily, with her new confidence, she seems to be working through those struggles. Not to mention, the Charming lead totally agrees with Ellen DeGeneres‘ stance that short hair is way more manageable. LOLz!

Preparing for the upcoming release of her new revealing docuseries, Demi Lovato: Dancing With The Devil, which will prominently explain her scary 2018 overdose, the Disney Channel alum shared:

“The world has been so loving and accepting of me telling my story and there’s been so much love and support. What’s great is we live in a time where nobody’s perfect, and we’re not gonna get role models by watching people not make mistakes. We’re going to meet and learn from our role models who have overcome their deepest darkest struggles.”

Already in the trailer, the songwriter announced she had suffered major brain damage that left her unable to drive a car following the near-death incident. We can only imagine what more the four-part YouTube series has in store. And, of course, we commend the 28-year-old for sharing her truth with the world. While it can’t be easy reliving some of her darkest moments, so many people young and old will surely benefit from her willingness to speaking on her past. Check out the full interview for more:

