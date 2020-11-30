Demi Lovato's Ex Max Ehrich Seen Getting Cozy With A New Woman -- Here's What We Know About Singer Mariah Angeliq!

Has Max Ehrich finally, fully, completely moved on from Demi Lovato?! Because these pictures tell a STORY!

Over the long Thanksgiving weekend, the 29-year-old Young And The Restless alum was spotted out and about in Miami Beach at the South Pointe Park Pier with his arm around a new young woman. And as it turns out, this isn’t even the first time these two have appeared publicly together! Hmmm…

In photos first published by TMZ (click HERE to see them), the Southern Gospel actor has his arm wrapped around singer Mariah Angeliq, who is a 21-year-old Miami native. The pair can be seen taking a low-key stroll along the beach and pier together — nothing groundbreaking, but it’s definitely a big move for Demi’s ex-fiancé considering how long it took him to let things go after their split at the end of the summer…

Interestingly enough, Max and Mariah were first spotted about two weeks ago, also on the beach in Miami, where they took selfies together and enjoyed the surf. We didn’t think much of it at the time, because Max’s previous attempt at stepping out with a new girl backfired so quickly.

But now, two times in a month?! Hey, maybe there’s something here, after all! We can only imagine how happy Demi must be…

Who Is This New Girl, Anyways?

As it turns out, Mariah Angeliq has already forged a pretty promising career for herself as a singer-songwriter at her young age. Nicknamed the “Princess of Miami,” she’s signed to the label Universal Musica and released her first EP, Normal, back in August. Her music is a mix of trap and reggaeton — so she fits right in down in Miami! — and earlier this year was named a “Latin Artist On The Rise” by Billboard.

She’s already released three singles, including “Perreito,” which was certified double-platinum in the United States and Puerto Rico earlier this year. Her third single, “Sucio Y Lento,” debuted in October. She’s also previously shared photos of her and Fetty Wap in the studio together on her popular Instagram account, suggesting she’s starting to get some features from bigger artists, which will help raise her profile. Impressive!

And as you can see, Max popped up on her IG account days ago while she was promoting another new single:

Very interesting…

Seriously, what is it with him and pop stars?? There was Demi, of course, but don’t forget his weird overtures back in the day to Selena Gomez. Remember?! This guy is attracted to pop princesses like Scott Disick is to barely-legal teenagers a moth is to a flame. It’s automatic!!!

Seriously, though, what do y’all think about Max’s new love interest, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF with your take on Mariah and everything else here down in the comments (below)!!!

