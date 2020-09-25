Inside The Demi Lovato & Max Ehrich Breakup — What REALLY Happened?!

Sounds like Demi Lovato finally got fed up with Max Ehrich‘s games!

As we reported, the 28-year-old singer and the 29-year-old actor called it quits just two months after getting engaged, and about six months after they started dating. A People source came forward with a statement claiming the two had broken up to “focus on their respective careers” — but considering the drama surrounding Max’s well-documented Selena Gomez obsession, we hardly think that was the main reason.

Fortunately, an Us Weekly source has shed more light on the breakup, and this insider hinted that the real reason Demi pulled the plug is because of what fans have been warning her about for weeks now: Max did exhibit signs of being a clout-chaser!

The insider explained how his behavior changed from the start of their relationship:

“In the beginning, Max was super careful about self-promotion [and] things with his career, but once they got engaged, he really hit the gas pedal and wanted to make the most out of his career opportunities. He felt more comfortable doing so after they were fiancés and had a little bit more of a leg up.”

Hmm… making “the most out of his career opportunities”? Is that a nice way of saying opportunistic? If he was exploiting the new fame from being the fiancé of THE Demi Lovato, it certainly wouldn’t be a good look considering the controversy surrounding him.

Then again, that quote could also be taken at face value. Max did go to work on the movie Southern Gospel in Atlanta while the Heart Attack singer stayed in Los Angeles, and the source went on to say that the “distance” had taken a toll on the couple. We’d heard she followed him to set, but maybe that didn’t work either??

However, the source also said something that might allude to a certain embarrassing thirst controversy, adding:

“[Demi] has been seeing how much Max’s fame increased since being with her and it left a bad taste in her mouth.”

Okay, now that sounds much closer to the truth!

Of course, neither source directly addressed the elephant that is Max’s history of leaving thirsty messages for Demi’s peers, like Selena, Gigi Hadid, Miley Cyrus, and Ariana Grande.

Demi previously dismissed the documented messages as fake news that had been doctored by trolls, but a compilation video showing Max repeatedly professing his love for Selena started to circulate shortly after — and we’re guessing that viral clip definitely had something to do with their breakup, too!

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Was distance to blame for this couple’s split, or was it because of Max’s alleged Selena obsession??

