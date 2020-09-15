Demi Lovato May Elope With Max Ehrich Amid His Selena Gomez Thirst Controversy!

So, about those Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich wedding plans…

Despite all the recent controversy that’s engulfed their relationship, the Anyone singer is still SO excited to marry the Young and the Restless actor in the very near future!

As you’ll likely recall, the pair announced their engagement in July after just a few short months of dating, but they’ve already had to face one of their biggest hurdles yet amid reports that Ehrich is a clout-chasing climber who used to be obsessed with Selena Gomez. He even trashed Demi by comparison in an unearthed vid. Yikes.

That messy situation doesn’t exactly scream romance, but Demi is surprisingly taking it in stride and staying focused on her nuptials!

In a new interview with Pop Crush, Lovato revealed she has already “started looking at dresses” and making preparations for her wedding day, which is going to be anything but traditional!

“I have my image for what I would want it to [look like] if I got to do a big celebration. I don’t wanna give it away but it’s definitely not a white dress.”

Inneresting! It’s not unheard of for brides to rock an off-white or different bold color, but it’ll be interesting to see what creative liberty she takes with the special gown. For the record, she did happen to wear all-white for her engagement photos and fans already know what she looks like walking down the aisle thanks to her music video for Tell Me You Love Me.

The 28-year-old pop princess went on to reveal whether or not she and Max will even bother waiting for the coronavirus pandemic to end before becoming man and wife — and it sure sounds like they’re getting impatient! She said:

“On one hand, I would love to elope because my life is so public and I want to keep it sacred between me and him. On the other hand, I want my friends and family to be there for a celebration, but I can’t do that until the pandemic’s over ’cause it’s not safe. It’s like, do we do that [elope] in the meantime and do that [a big wedding ceremony] later? It’s all this planning.”

The small official wedding followed by the big ceremony when it’s more convenient worked for her friend Justin Bieber. Will she go for it amid safety issues with a big gathering?

We’ve heard similar concerns from the likes of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom as well as Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, who opted to postpone their nuptials until it becomes safer to gather in large groups. Of course, those couples weren’t trying to dodge reports about their icky online behavior or prove they’re really in love, but we digress!

Back when Demi accepted Max’s proposal, she told followers on Instagram that she’s “never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all” — which is very interesting because of the controversy with Ehrich and Gomez right now. That six-figure ring and their flirty social media presence aside, is the starlet really going to ignore video evidence that her man was (and maybe still is?) seriously interested in another woman? Someone who used to be super close friends with her, too?

In one resurfaced screengrab, the 29-year-old actor even claimed Selena was prettier and a better singer than his fiancée! Could you still go through with marriage after learning something like that?

It’s been so wonderful to watch Demi’s comeback this year, from killing it at the Grammy Awards and the Super Bowl, to releasing new music for the first time since her near-fatal overdose. We want the best for her and we sincerely hope she gets her happily ever after no matter what that may look like!

Do YOU think eloping with Max will bring her happiness in the long run??

