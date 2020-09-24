Demi Lovato Very Close To Ending Things With Fiancé Max Ehrich??

Is Demi Lovato finally paying attention to the red flags fans raised about her fiancé Max Ehrich?

It would appear so, as a source close to the couple told Page Six they’re now struggling to make their whirlwind relationship work following their lightning-fast engagement period! The insider explained that although the couple isn’t broken up yet, they are likely on the express train to splitsville, telling the outlet:

“It’s not over yet, but it’s on its way there.”

Wow, quick turn!

Related: Selena Gomez Felt ‘Pressure’ To ‘Show Skin’ Early In Her Music Career!

Last we heard, the Disney alum was “head over heels” for The Young and The Restless actor, despite the fact that he recently came under fire when followers found out about his history of leaving thirsty messages for Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, and Gigi Hadid.

Demi shut down the gossip at the time, claiming the incriminating screenshots were doctored by trolls. She wrote:

“It’s really sad when people FAKE images to put women against each other. If women have conflict that’s between them NOT YOU.”

Unfortunately, there were more receipts Demi couldn’t claim were fake — like the slew of suspicious videos circulating where Max is shown professing his love and admiration for the Rare singer on camera. See for yourself (below) if you haven’t already:

Due to recent social media behavior, fans speculated that Demi wised up to the information presented to her by the internet and pulled the plug on her relationship with Ehrich. Lovato’s bodyguard and sister both unfollowed the 29-year-old actor on Instagram, and neither Demi nor Max have “liked” each other’s last several social media posts.

Related: Drew Barrymore Dishes On ‘Terrible’ Dating App Experience

As we reported, the OK Not to be OK singer and Ehrich got engaged in June after dating in self-isolation for just a few months. After the actor was called out for his apparent Selena obsession, sources revealed that several members of Demi’s inner circle started to question if Max was truly her OTP.

The insider dished:

“People close to Demi have expressed that they are worried and are hesitant about Max… She is head over heels for Max and doesn’t want to be heartbroken. She truly cares about Max and wants to think his intentions are genuine.”

Sounds like gurl finally took their advice!

Do U think this couple is officially over or what, Perezcious readers?

[Image via FayesVision/WENN/Demi Lovato/Instagram]