Kristin Cavallari Admits She Thought About Divorcing Jay Cutler ‘Every Single Day’ For YEARS!

Kristin Cavallari didn’t divorce Jay Cutler on a whim, y’all!

The Very Cavallari alum sat down with ET’s Lauren Zima at the Casino on Catalina Island for her first in-person interview since her breakup from the former NFL pro, revealing that calling it quits with her hubby of 7 years was an extremely hard decision to come to.

Seeing as the couple were together for a decade and share three children — 8-year-old Camden, 6-year-old Jaxon, and 4-year-old Saylor — the 33-year-old had put a lot of thought into the decision before actually pulling the plug — so much thought, she was apparently mulling it over daily!

She admitted:

“It was not an easy decision, obviously. It was something that I truly thought about every single day for over two years.”

Wow. Every single day? For over TWO years!? Talk about giving something careful consideration!

(Though we have to say… if you’re thinking about divorce every day for ONE year, that’s probably a sign you need to move on.)

The Laguna Beach alum went on to admit that while she had trouble deciding whether or not to actually go through with the divorce, her mother Judith Spies Eifrig gave her some great advice on the subject. She said:

“It was the hardest decision that I have ever made. But I don’t know, my mom used to say, ‘You’ll know when it’s time.’ I feel like that was true. I knew. And that’s that.”

Momma knows best!

The rest of the interview airs on Monday, September 28 btw.

As we reported, Cavallari and Cutler, who were married in 2013, announced their breakup in a joint statement on Instagram in April, weeks after they returned from their controversial three-week “isolation” in the Bahamas with their kids and two friends.

The Uncommon James founder recently broke her silence on the divorce drama in an interview with People, insisting that she and the ex-athlete “tried really, really hard for years and years” to make their marriage work. She explained:

“I’m proud for making this decision. It wore at me every single day for years. I feel like my whole world is opening up now because of it, and I’m just feeling the best I’ve felt in a really long time. I’m really excited about the future all around.”

Good for her! You gotta do what’s best for you and your kids — and it sounds like that’s exactly what Kristin is doing!

