Demi Lovato & Noah Cyrus Spotted Holding Hands At Six Flags Party!

Could these two be romantically involved after all?!

Demi Lovato and Noah Cyrus were caught holding hands on Tuesday night in a cute photo that has fans wondering whether or not the friends are secretly dating!

The moment was captured at Six Flags during a Park After Dark party for the Space Jam: A New Legacy movie! In the pic, the Disney alum wore a black beanie and hot pink t-shirt while their counterpart rocked an oversized white sweatshirt and jeans. Demi’s bestie, Matthew Scott Montgomery, who co-starred on Sonny With a Chance, was also in attendance! Ch-ch-check out the snap HERE!

Adorable! But what does this mean?!

Dating rumors have been swirling ever since the duo collaborated on Easy for Lovato’s latest album, Dancing with the Devil… The Art of Starting Over. In an Instagram Story exchange, Max Ehrich‘s former flame actually referred to Noah as “baby,” while the Ponyo actress called the Texan “mine mine mine.” Kinda felt like she was staking her claim on the Camp Rock alum, right?!

Just last week, the rumored lovers continued to make headlines as they performed their single at YouTube’s Pride concert (above)! After taking the stage, 28-year-old Lovato wrote on IG:

“Thank you @noahcyrus for closing out the night w me for @youtube’s pride 2021 celebration I’m so happy we finally got to sing our song together #Easy”

Miley Cyrus’ little sis commented:

“thank you for having me yiu [sic] were effortlessly perfect and im never not in awe of u .”

Aw!! The 21-year-old also posted a clip of the show to her page, reflecting on how “proud and honored” she was to have performed alongside Demi, adding:

“Demi, thank you for having me. I’m so proud of you and who you are. HAPPY F**KINNNGGGG PRRIIIIIIDE to ALL my lgbtq+ brothers and sisters, you have my endless love and support forever n always ”

The 4D podcast host recently came out as non-binary, and it sounds like Noah is among the few people in the pop star’s life that have taken to the transition easily! In an interview with Audacy, Demi noted their “family has done an incredible job” using they/them pronouns, but that their friends are struggling. The vocalist explained:

“I’ve noticed [older sis Dallas] using them and they and it really does warm my heart up that people are trying. My friends have had a little harder time to get used to actually.”

Whether or not these two are dating, we’re so glad the mental health activist has a friend supporting her authentic self as loudly and proudly as Noah! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you think this was just a friendly hand-hold or are the artists hinting at more with this public display of affection?! Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

