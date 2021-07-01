Olivia Rodrigo Makes First Appearance With New 'Boyfriend' Adam Faze -- But Fans Are CONCERNED!

Move over, Joshua Bassett!

Olivia Rodrigo is no longer crying about a traitor and instead is finding love with producer Adam Faze! The couple made their first public appearance on Tuesday at the Space Jam 2 movie premiere! According to an E! News source, it’s totally official as the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series lead even introduced him as “her boyfriend.” Wow!

While the two have been incredibly secretive about their relationship until now, it sounds like the couple has been dating for “a few months” after they were introduced by “industry friends.” The confidant added:

“She seems really happy with him and they are definitely dating exclusively and getting serious.”

Bringing him as a plus-one to a big movie premiere would certainly suggest that!! Olivia and Adam were briefly caught on camera mingling with a pack of celebrities, as the insider detailed what the evening was like:

“Olivia was in great spirits celebrating Space Jam 2 last night. They were really cute together and weren’t trying to hide their affection at all.”

TikToker Stuart Brazell even captured a sweet moment between the young lovers, describing them as “really cute, but not too overly touchy”:

“The two of them together felt comfortable and newish, and it seemed like he also knew a lot of people there. It just felt like comfortable, cuddly, new young love.”

Check out the quick clip (below)!

The premiere took place at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Cali, and as you can tell, there were a LOT of high-profile creatives in attendance, including Ariana Grande and her hubby Dalton Gomez! But rather than hanging out with all the icons, Olivia and Adam mostly kept to themselves and were “together the entire night.”

The only star that was an exception? Charli D’Amelio! According to Stuart, the actress “seemed to be having a really good time” when the influencer showed up, remembering:

“She was smiling a lot and definitely really loved her time with Charli. They were just teenagers hanging out on a summer fun night at an amusement park, eating food, riding the rides, and having a really good time.”

Don’t worry, Adam wasn’t left out of the fun. He and Liv also went on “all the rides” and were caught “holding hands at one point,” according to the outlet’s source. Adorable!!

Although it doesn’t sound like her diehard fans are shipping them too hard, pointing out the duo’s (potentially) large age gap.

It’s unclear exactly how old the music producer is — many believe he’s in his mid-20s — but Rodrigo literally JUST turned the legal age of 18 in February! So we’re getting into some tricky territory here if you know what we mean. Here’s what social media had to say on that:

so Olivia rodrigo is rumored to be dating Adam faze- ???? Ik this girl is 18 so its fine for her to date a 23 year old but it’s so weird anyways ???? #OliviaRodrigo #adamfaze #SOURprom pic.twitter.com/ikTFlEK6i4 — ???????????????????? (@vintage2000s) June 30, 2021

screaming my absolute ass off knowing that adam faze and olivia rodrigo are possibly dating — malia j. (@maliajprado) June 30, 2021

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Olivia Rodrigo/Instagram & Stuart Brazell/TikTok]