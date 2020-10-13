Demi Lovato Reportedly Having ‘All Sorts Of Issues’ With Max Ehrich Not Leaving Her Alone

It’s been quite the proverbial roller coaster ride for Demi Lovato and ex-fiancé Max Ehrich over the past few weeks…

And if you ask them, they’d tell you about two different coasters because they continue to handle the split in completely polar opposite ways.

Related: Demi Discusses The Movie Moment That Made Her Realize She Was Queer!

For the Confident singer’s part, she remains relatively tight-lipped and un-emotional (at least publicly) about the whole thing. Sure, she released a new single in response, but other than that, her social channels and backdoor info from insiders have all been pretty low-key ever since she split from the Southern Gospel actor.

The issues, then, continue to come from Ehrich’s side. As we reported on Monday, the 29-year-old film star was spotted by paparazzi cameras over the weekend “crying and looking emotional” on the beach in Malibu where he proposed to Demi over the summer. Fans didn’t cut Ehrich much slack upon seeing the pics, but insiders claim things are quickly getting far worse than just a few tears by the ocean.

According to one source who spoke to E! News about it, the New Mexico-born songstress is “having all sorts of issues” with her one-time fiancé despite pulling away and being as tight-lipped about the breakup as possible. It sounds like there are some concerning boundary issues here, to hear them explain things (below):

“[Demi] is having all sorts of issues with Max not leaving her alone. He has been trying to get in contact with her family and friends and they have all blocked him. She’s in contact with lawyers now on what to do.”

Whoa!

Talk about escalating quickly — from a few unwanted contacts to a legal team preparing to drop the hammer!

Then again, it’s probably the right move for Demi here. Why take the chance? If Max really is as emotional as he’s publicly shown on the beach and elsewhere lately, it’s a wise decision for the pop princess to distance herself and leave a trail of legal maneuvers in her wake. Smart to be safe!!!

Related: Even Selena Gomez Has Demi’s Back After Her Sudden Split!

This is far from the first time insiders have floated Lovato’s desire to be left alone, too. Just about two weeks ago, at the very end of September, a source told the very same outlet that she wanted “nothing to do with him,” and added:

“Demi wants no contact with Max at this point. She is completely embarrassed at the way he’s been acting and putting their relationship on blast via social media. She is completely done and doesn’t want to see him again at this point. She can’t believe she fell into his trap and is really upset over it.”

Precedent SET!

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: here’s hoping things fizzle and fade away soon. Obviously, having one person cling to a relationship after its end isn’t healthy for anybody. We get it, it’s tough out there, but time (hopefully) will heal all wounds, as they say, and everybody can move on and live their own lives…

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Is it time for lawyers to get involved if Max really is struggling to leave her alone Sound off about this contentious split and more, all down in the comments (below)…

[Image via Demi Lovato/Max Ehrich/Instagram]