Inside Max Ehrich’s Jaw-Dropping Alleged Direct Messages With Fans After Demi Lovato Breakup!

Max Ehrich apparently just can’t help himself.

From the very public beach breakdown over the weekend, to reportedly being unable to stop contacting Demi Lovato and her loved ones, the 29-year-old actor has been ON one after their split. And that doesn’t even begin to cover some of these messages he’s allegedly been sending to the fans filling up his inboxes on social media!

As you’ll see (below), the Southern Gospel star has allegedly been engaging with followers on back channels via Twitter and Instagram DMs in an attempt to get his side of the story out following his breakup with the pop princess. As if he hasn’t done that enough already with his many public pronouncements anyway, but we digress…

This time around, the messages said to be from the Young and the Restless alum range from emotional claims of his undying love for the Confident singer, to playing dumb about her existence, to appearing to break down emotionally mid-convo. And as you’ll see (below), some of Max’s apparent words are right in line with things like his behavior at the beach.

In one alleged DM screenshot from a Twitter user, the actor appeared to really be hurting (below):

#MaxEhrich is having a meltdown (again) over #DemiLovato, says “he’s gonna love her forever” and his heart is hurting. pic.twitter.com/VeOx0DQyA8 — .x.DemiLovato.x.Revenge.x. (@demetrevenge) October 9, 2020

Some of Demi’s Lovatics claimed on social media that they began to create fake Max Ehrich fan social media accounts in the hopes to get him to open up further.

In some cases, it appeared as though it may have worked:

Max Ehrich you’re a piece of shit and you’re going to hell pic.twitter.com/6vH9l0Mi6L — Devonne (@demifcknlovato) October 11, 2020

In a third leaked DM, this one purportedly between Ehrich and Lovato herself, the actor seemed to insinuate the pop star is still struggling with her sobriety:

That’s certainly an eye-opening (alleged) interchange, knowing Demi’s very real past struggles.

Another message supposedly from the star suggest reports of him previously thirsting over Selena Gomez had nothing to do with his current single status:

In another pair of DMs, Ehrich also seemingly shared a picture of himself crying — or, at least, with his hands over his eyes — while getting emotional about the split:

not me lying to demi’s ex and him sending me a selfie, HELP IS HE EVEN OKAY pic.twitter.com/YtkdKFxTLz — h e m a ???? (@augustswiftt) October 11, 2020

And yet in a separate DM encounter, he appears to play dumb about Demi, referring to her as “who” to another group of fans:

OUCH. It all came to a head when some of Demi’s fans — again, who claim to have pretended to be Max’s fans to get him to DM them — claim to giving up the ruse and start “dragging” the actor:

basically we got tired of pretending and started dragging pic.twitter.com/1RygZWmwkW — Devonne (@demifcknlovato) October 12, 2020

Really, there’s no need for that. Seriously, though.

Tough to know what’s real and what’s possibly been doctored, of course — especially considering these messages run the gamut of emotions, both good and bad. Still, if true, these alleged messages sure show insight into the psyche of the Southern Gospel star after the split, and how tough it’s been on him. Nobody wins when U direct message random fans about it, though… just saying!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? What do U make of all this? Sound OFF about it down in the comments (below)…

