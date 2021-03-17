Grandmother Thinks She Caught A DEMON On Camera Hovering Over Granddaughter's Crib -- Look!

It’s always nice to have someone willing to look after your child — unless that someone is an otherworldly spirit you definitely didn’t ask to babysit.

A Las Vegas grandmother is petrified and seeking help after she recorded what she described as a “horned demon” lurking over the crib of her granddaughter. According to reports, Tory McKenzie had set up a motion-activated camera in her granddaughter Amber McKenzie’s room after the 2-year-old was overheard talking to an unseen presence, telling it to “go away” one night.

When the 41-year-old checked the footage four days later, she made a shocking discovery: there appeared to be some type of creature standing over the sleeping child and her 7-month-old brother, Michael McKenzie — and Tory thinks that creature was something straight out of the Insidious movies.

Related: Bridgerton Star Reveals HYSTERICAL Naked Ghost Encounter During Filming!

The grandma said on her post for The Paranormal Society of Northeast GA Facebook account:

“It was so shocking when I saw it. I had to do a double take. The first thing I saw was horns on its head, so you immediately think it’s the devil or a demon.”

No big deal or anything…

While Tory originally hoped the shadowy form was a family member, she later looked at footage of an actual person standing over the crib — which looked completely different than the alleged supernatural visitor.

She added:

“We thought it was a family member looking after the kids, but that picture, I have no idea. It’s terrifying. I showed the kids and my 13-year-old son was scared by it. I ran over to the house and showed my eldest son. We were just in shock and he couldn’t explain it either. I just want to get rid of whatever it is.”

The distressed grandma tried everything she could think of to do just that: Tory attempted to banish the spirit by burning oils and even playing The All-American Rejects’ Move Along (because why not?). But she ultimately decided to ask for help online.

Related: Britney Spears Fled From House She Thought Was Haunted — Then Brittany Murphy Mysteriously Died There!

After her photos were shared by The Paranormal Society of Northeast GA, Tory received backlash from skeptics accusing her of faking the footage — to which she pushed back:

“I’m not that talented when it comes to technology to fake the photo, and I didn’t share it on my own page so it’s not like I was trying to get attention from it. Everybody was asleep, so it couldn’t have been my son or his partner.”

Thankfully, aside from a few haters, Tory said “everybody’s been supportive.” Some spectators are even sharing their theories as to what the presence could be. One commenter wrote:

“I see this all the time. Whenever there’s a new baby in the house, the deceased family members pop in to see the new baby. This is photographic proof of a deceased grandparent stopping in for a visit.”

Um? We’re not sure many grandparents have horns, but what do we know…

What do U think about this spooky case, Perezcious readers? See the pics (below) and sound off in the comments!

Tory McKenzie, Las Vegas resident, reportedly recorded a "demon figure" in her grandchildren's bedroom at night. Her… Posted by Paranormal Research Investigations-PRI El Paso TX on Monday, March 15, 2021

[Image via Universal Pictures/YouTube]