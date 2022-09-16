Arkansas Couple Arrested After Husband Claimed He Was ‘Satan’ And SAWED OFF HIS OWN LEG In Front Of 5-Year-Old Daughter

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

In an absolutely shocking and twisted incident, an Arkansas couple have been arrested after the husband SAWED OFF his own leg in front of their 5-year-old daughter.

Yes, you read that right. And you can’t unread it. We’ve tried.

Back on August 2, Boone County Sheriff’s officers responded to reports of a man with a severed leg — and if that weren’t shocking enough, when they arrived they found the man, 48-year-old Shannon Cox, naked and lying in the yard, holding the amputated leg. He was airlifted to a nearby hospital where doctors were, miraculously, able to save his life.

But the story gets stranger…

According to an affidavit filed in the Circuit Court of Boone County and obtained by People, Shannon used a chop saw to cut off his own leg, intentionally — and right in front of his daughter…

His wife, Sandy Cox, 30, claimed to not be home at the time of the incident but told authorities Shannon had been “acting odd all day long.” She added “he never touched” her, and “was only being verbally abusive.”

The affidavit reported:

“Sandy said he was telling her that he was Jesus Christ and that she needed to get right with the lord. Sandy said he then became violent towards her and said he was Satan. He told Sandy that he was going to twist her head off and continued to make verbal threats.”

The 30-year-old claimed to leave their shared residence around 8:15 p.m. after the threats because she “was scared Shannon would kill her,” and went to stay with a friend — but she left the young girl at home in his custody! Corporal Jason Brisco noted:

“When I asked Sandy why she didn’t take her daughter with her, she said she was worried about Shannon killing her and wasn’t worried about her daughter.”

He was acting odd “all day long” and made violent threats but she “wasn’t worried”? Clearly she should have been as the poor kid has probably been scarred for life…

After being taken into custody, the daughter revealed to a child advocacy center she was indeed present at the time Shannon sawed off his leg. She was reportedly in a state of shock, and authorities recommended counseling before further interview attempts.

As we said, Shannon surprisingly survived his self-inflicted wounds. Both he AND Sandy were charged with first-degree felony endangerment of a minor. Presumably police were not satisfied with her reasoning about not being worried about the poor girl’s safety. The couple have both been released on a $10,000 bond and are slated to return to court in mid-October, according to KRON 4.

So traumatizing for such a young child. We hope she’s able to make progress in therapy and eventually heal from this horrid event. Share your thoughts in the comments down below.

If you suspect child abuse, call the ChildHelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-422-4453.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available through the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.

If you or someone you know needs mental health intervention, text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741.

