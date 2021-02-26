Britney Spears Fled From House She Thought Was Haunted -- Then Brittany Murphy Mysteriously Died There!

This is NOT a Britney Spears story we ever thought we’d cover…

The Toxic singer may not be considered by some to be capable enough to handle her own finances and control her own life — but what some may see as irrational behavior may have actually saved her. In its first episode back in over 10 months, the We Need To Talk About Britney podcast scored an interview with Julianne Kaye, Britney’s makeup artist during her most iconic period, from 1999 to 2004.

Related: Haunting In Connecticut Star Says Film Itself Was ACTUALLY HAUNTED!

Julianne was more than willing to spill stories about the glory days pre-conservatorship. There were a couple scary run-ins with paparazzi and fans in those days — even some death threats. But nothing compares to the moment the Crossroads star realized the home she and Justin Timberlake had once shared was haunted!

The makeup artist recalled:

“She had that place up on Sunset Plaza — and I’m just gonna say this is really weird. She had the place on Sunset Plaza. She calls me… I had my friend do reiki healing on her, he had come up, I guess she’d had a crazy partying weekend and needed to relax. He left, she swears to God that he opened some spirit portal or something, and these bad spirits had come in. And it was like a male and a female, and they were trying to, like, push her down the stairs, or something crazy.”

A male and a female..? Huh. We’ll get back to that. Julianne revealed Britney was so scared she refused to set foot on the property ever again!

“It was so bad that she left, she went to the Casa Del Mar hotel to stay there and never went back to the house. She goes, ‘I know you’re gonna think I’m crazy, I’m not crazy, I know what I saw, I know what I felt,’ blah blah blah. And I was like, no, I believe in that s**t, too, so it didn’t really weird me out that much. But she was very persistent about it and she put her house on the market.”

Here’s where the story gets straight chilling, y’all…

“And guess who bought that house? And died in it? Brittany Murphy. Brittany Murphy bought that house, and I thought, ‘f**king crazy!’ Cuz Brittany Murphy died in that house, her husband died in the house, it was like maybe the house is cursed, I don’t know.”

For those who don’t know the story, Brittany Murphy died at just 32 years old after suddenly collapsing in her bathroom.

The coroner ruled her mysterious death was caused by a number of things: pneumonia, anemia, drug intoxication. She reportedly had a mix of dozens of prescription and over-the-counter pills in her system, and that led to the theory this was another tragic Hollywood overdose.

But here’s the really inexplicable part: her husband, screenwriter Simon Monjack, died just five months later in the same house!

When two people pass in the same place, you look at environmental factors — which led to a theory the home had toxic black mold. Brittany’s mother filed a lawsuit alleging just that a couple years after her daughter’s passing. Other family members suggested other poisoning as tests run in private labs showed she had “abnormally high” levels of heavy metals in her system. Huh. That’s a lot unexplained…

So first we have a male and a female spirit haunting the home… and later two young people mysteriously died there tragically young — under mysterious circumstances? So spooky!

Here’s something else you may not know: after Brittany’s passing, her husband told The Hollywood Reporter she “absolutely hated” the house! He said:

“Every time we would drive up Sunset, Brit would say, ‘Please, can we stay at the Beverly Hills Hotel?’ I’d say, ‘Honey, you’ve got to be realistic. We have our house… We’re going to stay in it.'”

He shared she despised the home so much she had planned to move the two of them and her mother to New York City instead.

Did Britney sense something real about the house? Was it the mold giving her visions? Or something… preternatural?

If it really was something in the house, like mold, moving out may well have saved her life! Scary stuff…

What do YOU think, Perezcious ghost adventurers??

[Image via WENN.]