Video Of Nancy Pelosi Being An A-hole Has Twitter Conservatives Invoking Satan -- WTF?!

Nancy Pelosi seems to have been caught on video being kind of an a-hole over the weekend — but the way right-wingers are responding is straight up WILD.

OK, in case you haven’t seen it yet, Pelosi was swearing in Mayra Flores on Sunday, and the newly elected Representative’s entire family gathered for a photo with the Speaker of the House. Unfortunately the photo op became an opportunity for another gaffe when, as clearly seen on C-SPAN, Nancy seems to push the Congresswoman’s daughter away with her elbow. Ch-ch-check out the awkward moment (below)!

Watch Nancy Pelosi try to elbow away the young daughter of Rep. Mayra Flores as Flores was being sworn in. Flores' daughter moved right back into place. pic.twitter.com/jQVdidRTuC — NewsBusters (@newsbusters) June 27, 2022

Flores, the first Mexican-born member of the House (yay!) but also a Republican married to a border patrol guard (not so yay), was quick to grab some political points with her base by blasting the Democrat leader, retweeting a video grabbed by James Woods of all people, writing:

“I am so proud of my strong, beautiful daughter for not allowing this to faze her. She continued to smile and pose for the picture like a Queen. No child should be pushed to the side for a photo op. PERIOD!!”

I am so proud of my strong, beautiful daughter for not allowing this to faze her. She continued to smile and pose for the picture like a Queen. No child should be pushed to the side for a photo op. PERIOD!! https://t.co/TA50EntDoq — Mayra Flores For Congress ???????????? (@MayraFlores2022) June 27, 2022

Um, she probably didn’t allow it to faze her because it was basically nothing.

Sure, it shows Nancy doesn’t even know how to handle a child invading her personal space, much less an attack on women’s rights. We mean, she’s been supporting anti-abortion Democrats in primaries because they’re more in line with her centrism — as well as telling us for years not to worry about Roe v. Wade being overturned. So BELIEVE we were so ready to call her out right now.

That instinct was compounded when her rep’s response to the news stories was so bad! Spokesperson Drew Hamill said:

“It’s sad to see ‘news outlets’ that know better misrepresent the Speaker’s effort to ensure Rep. Flores’ daughters wouldn’t be hidden behind her in all of the photos of such an important moment for their family.”

Sorry, she was pushing her into the photo? And using her elbow instead of her words because the moment was too historic?? Sigh.

But we don’t have the energy to take Nancy to task right now because the response has been SO RIDICULOUS from the right! Before you can say “Rudy Giuliani-sized overreaction,” neoconservative Twitter was alight with responses ranging from wildly exaggerating the act into some kind of violent child abuse to calling the California Rep racist to saying she literally was showing how she was in league with SATAN. We wish we were kidding.

Here are a few of the responses we saw:

“Nancy Pelosi is a awful human. She gives a Hockey elbow to Mayra Flores little daughter.” “I wonder what would happen if a prominent Republican pushed a child of a minority Democrat? Nancy Pelosi must resign today!” “She claims she loves children of all faiths & color, yet her true colors & feelings are front & center here in this video. If you don’t agree or get in line with her, she will cut your throat!” “Racist Nancy Pelosi shoves daughter of new-elected GOP Rep. Mayra Flores, America’s first ever Mexican-born member of Congress. Imagine what she does off camera.” “Nancy Pelosi is a witch, we’ve known that. But pushing small children is a new low for a person with a long history of evil deeds. Maya Flores should be calling out evil Nancy for the #PelosiPush on her child.” “Nancy Pelosi elbows Myra Flores’ daughter during photo op. When people say that we’re dealing with satanic evil, they’re not exaggerating.”

JFC, they’re really going to use this as “proof” of their insane QAnon theories? Sheesh.

Have they never heard of Occam’s Razor? The simplest explanation is the usually the right one? And the simple explanation — that Pelosi cares more about how a photo looks than about the actual people involved in the pic — would have been plenty to mock her with? You don’t have to pretend it was an assault or that it’s evidence of “satanic evil” ffs. And if you really believe that nonsense, then — and we mean this with all due respect — y’all need Jesus.

See, we’re trying to just be objective commentators, and they’re making it SO HARD!

What did YOU think of the Nancy Pelosi video??

