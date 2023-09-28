Simple Gun Arrest Leads FBI To Discover A REAL Satanic Pedophile Cult!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

A real Satanic pedophile cult?! Wow! This story is WILD! And it all started from a gun charge…

Back in November 2021, a 23-year-old man in NYC named Angel Almeida was charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Almeida was flagged to the FBI by an anonymous tipster who simply saw his social media posts. Apparently they included images of drugs, violence against children and animals, and — as seen in the pic above — guns. Not only that, there was a post supporting that white supremacist mass shooter who killed African American churchgoers in Charleston in 2015.

Of note, there was also an Order of Nine Angles flag visible in his room, as well as a flag of their US offshoot, the Tempel ov Blood. The Order (abbreviated O9A) is a right-wing, neo-Nazi, Satanic cult based in the UK. The feds got a warrant based on the gun pics — as Almeida wasn’t allowed to own firearms anymore after a 2018 felony burglary conviction. And sure enough, they found a 9mm handgun, enough to charge him.

But it was other stuff they found that led them to keep digging. Like an O9A “blood covenant” — a blood-smeared depiction of the deities they worship: Vindex, Nythra, Satan, and Abatu. The contract read:

“A covenant signed in blood. May the DEVIL walk with you always – SATANAE MANIBUS”

That last bit is Latin for “by the hand of Satan.” This could easily seem like the work of an angry 12-year-old, but it’s far more problematic than that. Similar artifacts were found in the possession of killers and would-be terrorists associated with the O9A in both the UK and Canada had. Yeah. This isn’t a joke.

But this one man’s arrest led to the discovery of a new organization, an offshoot of the Order of Nine Angles. This new one is called the 764. And besides being violent Satan-worshippers like the O9A, this cult is also into pedophilia.

A bit over a year after Almeida’s arrest, they had found more — a lot more. A superseding indictment was filed, adding child pornography and child exploitation charges. Per the docs, hundreds of thousands of files were found on four separate devices in Almeida’s possession. Prosecutors also say Almeida coerced one teenage girl into sex with an older man and another young girl into being filmed cutting herself.

Apparently this activity was in line with his affiliation with the 764. In a public warning on September 12, the FBI explained the new group is “deliberately targeting minor victims on publicly available messaging platforms to extort them into recording or livestreaming acts of self-harm and producing child sexual abuse material.” This was the first formal mention of the 764 by any law enforcement group in the US. That’s how new they are.

The 764, say feds, are an amalgam of seemingly disjointed ideologies — they worship Hitler and Satan and also hold some Wiccan beliefs. Most vocal Satanists and Wiccans in the US have traditionally been totally peaceful groups — maybe a bit litigious — but wholly unaffiliated with Nazis. The 764 seem to be an IRL version of the villains from bad ’80s movies around the time of the Satanic Panic. They’re just into literally everything bad.

This seems, frankly, to be a monstrous new ideology born of the internet, with the central tenets being to embrace behavior simply because it’s shocking. Group members connect online and “operate on publicly available platforms, such as social media sites or mobile applications.” Per the advisory, it’s all about sharing more and more horrible acts on video to gain greater status:

“To gain access to a majority of these groups, prospective members are required to live-stream or upload videos depicting their minor victims harming animals or committing self-harm, suicide, murder, or other acts of violence.”

Authorities warn that the group favors targeting “minors between the ages of 8 and 17 years old, especially LGBTQ+ youth, racial minorities, and those who struggle with a variety of mental health issues, such as depression and suicidal ideation.” The truly vulnerable, in other words. Group members use “extortion and blackmail tactics, such as threatening to SWAT or DOX the minor victims” into creating more and more disturbing videos, including self-harm, animal cruelty, and CSAM.

The FBI warning mentions other names to look out for — which may be other groups or other aliases for the 764: the 676, CVLT, Court, Kaskar, Harm Nation, Leak Society, and H3ll. We recommend parents educate themselves on these groups. You need to keep your kids safe, but you also don’t want to jump to conclusions if your kids get into burning sage or listening to heavy metal music. Pay attention to who they’re talking to online, particularly if anyone is asking them to make or send videos! You can read more specifics HERE.

It’s a troubling world we live in. Stay safe out there, everyone!

