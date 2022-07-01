Kesha & Whitney Cummings Accidentally Made Contact With A DEMON While Ghost Hunting!!!

Kesha may have taken the concept of Raising Hell a bit too literally during a recent episode of her ghost hunting show!

On an episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers this week the pop star recalled a spooky anecdote from an upcoming episode of her Discovery+ series Conjuring Kesha that saw her pal, comedian Whitney Cummings, making a paranormal friend who turned out to be a bit more, well… demonic than she thought. No other way to say that.

The songstress explained to Seth Meyers:

“I took her to a haunted prison in the middle of the Tennessee mountains. [Cummings is] upstairs having this beautiful moment, crying — she believes that she’s connected and is having a full conversation with a trans ghost, which may be true.”

But according to the demonologist that tagged along with the duo, Whitney wasn’t talking to Casper the Friendly Ghost. Kesha continued:

“Downstairs, the demonologist is screaming, ‘Get her out of there! It’s a demon! It’s a trick!'”

We hate it when that happens!

How did the Die Young hitmaker respond? Let’s just say she didn’t exactly snap into hero mode. She admitted:

“I’m sitting there being like, ‘Um, I’m not going up there in case it is a demon.’ But Whitney’s crying and having a beautiful experience, and I’m the host…”

Let’s hope she was at least somewhere prayin’! We have to be honest, this show kiiiinda sounds amazing…

