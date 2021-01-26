Bridgerton Star Reveals HYSTERICAL Naked Ghost Encounter During Filming!

WARNING! If you’re all in on Bridgerton and happy to be swept away again and again into the romantic world of Regency era London, maybe don’t read too much forward. Wouldn’t want to pop the bubble.

Still with us? OK then you have to hear this story from Daphne Bridgerton, aka Phoebe Dynevor, about the truth behind filming some of the most ribald scenes in the period drama.

On the latest episode of The Netflix Afterparty, the streaming giant’s new catch-all after-show, the 25-year-old revealed stripping off all those ornate costumes wasn’t quite so sexy on the day as it was on film.

In particular, there was a day of filming with droolworthy co-star Regé-Jean Page in which the onscreen couple were going at it at. Now, the thing you have to understand is that some of the show is filmed on location at real life palaces and manors in London and Bath. That gives the show’s setting some extra authenticity… provided they haven’t forgotten to cover up all the modern inventions. Unfortunately those gorgeous locations are also popular tourist spots!

Phoebe recalled seeing quite a few visitors on one particularly revealing day of production:

“We were filming on a Saturday one day, and I was not wearing much. It was summer, so me and Regé were sort of in robes and flip flops, filming at this very beautiful palace. They do tours on weekends. So we happened to be there while they were doing a tour, with tourists with full-blown cameras, ready to go.”

Uh oh. If you think you know where this is going… you’re only halfway there. YES she had a run-in with tourists, but it was not the sexy scene you may have pictured.

She continued:

“I had my wig on, and I sort of look like the girl from The Ring when it’s all down. I ended up walking into a toilet with my robe and my hair down and looking pasty white, as I am. I gave a family of tourists the shock of their life, I think they thought they saw a ghost.”

Ha! That’s amazing!

We’re not sure what’s a better story for a tourist — seeing the White Lady of Wilton House roaming the halls or catching a glimpse of a half-naked Daphne Bridgerton! Depends on whether they have Netflix we guess!

