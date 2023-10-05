Kat Von D Shares Video Of Her Baptism -- After Renouncing Witchcraft!

Wow. Kat Von D really has turned over a new leaf.

The tattoo artist left Hollywood and moved to Indiana in 2020, citing “all that has been taking place in California, with terrible policies, tyrannical government overreach, ridiculous taxing, amongst so many more corruption.” That happened to be around the same time she was getting canceled for her husband’s alleged Nazi art and newly adopted anti-vaxxer sentiments.

Then last year she went fully Christian fundamentalist and renounced any interest in the occult or witchcraft. She said “there is a spiritual battle taking place” and she’s chosen her side:

“Today, I went through my entire library, and threw out books that just don’t align with who I am and who I want to be. I’ve always found beauty in the macabre, but at this point, I just had to ask myself what is my relationship with this content? And the truth is, I just don’t want to invite any of these things into our family’s lives, even if it comes disguised in beautiful covers, collecting dust on my shelves.”

Now she’s sealed the deal — sharing a video showing her getting baptized. In the video she posted to Instagram on Tuesday, a preacher tells her, in front of an audience of her still very gothy and tattooed friends:

“Katherine von Drachenberg, upon your profession of the Lord Jesus Christ, and in obedience to His Divine command, I baptize you, my sister, in the name of the Father and the Son and the Holy Spirit.”

And she got dunked. For real. Born again. See the vid for yourself (below):

Well, that’s where Kat Von D is at these days.

[Image via Kat Von D/Instagram.]