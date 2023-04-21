Justin Bieber’s Heart ‘Breaks’ Seeing Wife Hailey ‘Struggling Emotionally’ After Selena Gomez Drama Fallout

Justin Bieber feels for his wife.

After MONTHS of remaining tight lipped about all the Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez drama, the Intentions singer is finally speaking out about the situation… Kind of. A source close to the 29-year-old told Us Weekly Thursday:

“It breaks Justin’s heart to have seen Hailey struggling emotionally the way she has been these past few months.”

The insider continued:

“Justin knows her truth and despite what some people may say or think, he knows she only wants the best for people and has the best intentions. Justin knows that life is all about the ups and downs, and he knows she’ll get through this. But it’s been difficult seeing her upset and all he can do is be by her side and be there for her no matter what.”

We’re sure knowing her man in her corner makes things a little bit easier, especially after fans resurfaced old interviews of him speaking about her with… let’s just say a lack of enthusiasm.

We reported earlier this week that the Rhode Beauty founder revealed in an Instagram Story that 2023 has brought her some of the “saddest, hardest moments.” She wrote Wednesday:

“I like to make jokes about how I feel because sometimes it’s easier than admitting I’m having a hard time. But truthfully since 2023 started I have had some of the saddest, hardest moments I’ve ever had in my adult life and my mind and emotions have been fragile to say the least…”

She and Selena, who famously dated Justin before he married Hailey, have been pitted against each other for YEARS. However, everything really came to a head when fans claimed she poked fun at the Lose You to Love Me singer’s expense, setting off months of criticism — that is until she had to reach out to Selena personally after receiving “death threats” !! The 30-year-old shared on IG last month:

“Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negatively. This isn’t what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop.”

Hailey later spoke out, thanking the performer, who boasts over 412 million followers on IG:

“I want to thank Selena for speaking out, as her and I have been discussing the last few weeks how to move past this ongoing narrative between her and I. The last few weeks have been very hard for everyone involved and millions of people are seeing so much hate around this which is extremely harmful.”

We’re honestly glad to see this whole situation coming to an end. It was great to see fans stand up for Selena the way they did, but things clearly got out of hand quick. Justin… you just continue to support your woman.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments down below!

