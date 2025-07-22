Got A Tip?

The Sad Reason Denise Richards Made Social Media Return Amid Divorce & Abuse Allegations

Denise Richards has made a return to social media amid her divorce… But not for happy reasons.

On Sunday, the Denise Richards & Her Wild Things star hopped on Instagram for the first time in days, the first time since all the shocking allegations of abuse, addiction, and cheating being flung between her and Aaron Phypers amid their already messy divorce. Why? To spotlight someone special: her late mother.

In a heartfelt post, the 54-year-old shared a photo with mom Joni Richards holding a young Sami and Lola Sheen and wrote:

“Happy Birthday, Mom in Heaven. You would’ve been 72 today. We miss and love you so much.”

She also included a photo featuring several images of Joni throughout the years and set the post to Gerry Rafferty‘s Right Down the Line. See (below):

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Denise Richards (@deniserichards)

Joni sadly passed away of cancer in 2007. Heartbreaking… As if dealing with such a contentious and public separation wasn’t enough to weigh on her mind right now!

Our hearts are with Denise as she navigates this rough time!

[Images via Bravo/Peacock]

