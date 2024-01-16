Devin Booker Reportedly Dating Kendall Jenner Pal's Ex -- They Used To All Hang Out Together!

Ooh, that’s a little shady…

Obviously Devin Booker is well within his rights to move on from Kendall Jenner. They broke up months ago. Kenny has been off and on with Bad Bunny for some time. But how close a friend do you have to be to violate girl code?

OK, so here’s the tea, according to a Reddit post from a few days back that’s gotten some traction.

Earlier this month someone claimed Devin is now dating Christina Nadin. They sent DeuxMoi pics showing she was hanging out with his family at one of his games. Now here’s why this is a lil scandalous. Kendall and Christina ain’t exactly friends, but they did hang out quite a bit for a while. See, Christina was dating Kenny’s good pal Travis Bennett, aka Taco. You might know him from that TV show Dave.

They’ve been friends for years, so of course his gal would be welcome in Kendall’s inner circle. Meaning she was also hanging out with Devin during that relationship. Uh huh…

So cut to all these months later, and now Christina moved right into that space vacated by Kendall. It does NOT appear to be all good with everyone either. According to fans, Travis unfollowed both Christina and Devin on IG a few weeks back, as did Kendall — and Kendall’s nearest and dearest, including Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber, followed suit.

Inneresting, right? Of course, as previously mentioned, Kendall probably can’t spare too many ill thoughts about anything (or anyone) Devin does these days. She’s busy with her own romance drama, right?

What do YOU think, Perezcious dating experts? Is dating the ex of your ex — when all four of y’all hung out as friends — a violation of girl code? Or is all fair in love and basketball?

[Image via Kendall Jenner/Travis Bennett/Christina Nadin/Instagram.]