Diane Keaton Hasn't Had A Date In 15 Years!

Diane Keaton may be rom com royalty, but she’s much less focused on romance IRL!

In an interview with Extra on Tuesday while promoting her new flick, Maybe I Do, the 77-year-old admitted just how long it’s been since she went out on a date! And it is shocking! She dished:

“Let’s [say] 15 years. They probably just thought, ‘Enough’s enough … she’s too weird.’ I’m kind of odd, but I’m doing fine.”

What?! “Fine”??

Why is no one asking Diane Keaton out?? The fact she doesn’t even know the exact date proves just how long it’s been, too! Wow!

Luckily she hasn’t lost hope, teasing:

“Someday, someone will marry me. Maybe one of these nice men that have to deal with me today.”

LOLz!

While 15 years might sound like a long time, it’s actually a lot better than the number she previously shared! In July 2019 while speaking to InStyle, the Something’s Gotta Give star said she hadn’t “been on a date in, I would say, 35 years.” She added:

“I have a lot of male friends. I have a lot of friends, but no dates. No mwah-mwah.”

Thankfully, she doesn’t sound too upset about her lack of a love life, telling People in May of the same year:

“Today I was thinking about this. I’m 73 and I think I’m the only one in my generation and maybe before who has been a single woman all her life.”

The Oscar winner has been linked to Woody Allen, Warren Beatty, and Al Pacino, but she’s glad she never took things to another level in those relationships “because I think that I needed more of a maternal aspect,” she noted:

“I don’t think it would have been a good idea for me to have married, and I’m really glad I didn’t, and I’m sure they’re happy about it, too.”

Hah! Clearly wasn’t meant to be with any of her former flings!

The Book Club alum sure makes up for her lack of romance IRL with numerous hit romantic comedies under her belt! Guess she just loves to live vicariously through her characters! That said, it’s not like she doesn’t have someone she loves in her life – it’s just not a man! Earlier this month, she celebrated her 77th birthday with a montage video of various elaborate birthday cakes, writing:

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE LOVE OF MY LIFE … ME!”

Love it!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Can you believe she hasn’t been on a date in over a decade?! Let us know (below)!

