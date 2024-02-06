Taylor Swift's Fans Are Convinced She'll Be At Coachella -- Here's Why!

Swifties have a new theory on their hands, and if it’s true, OH MAH GAWD!

The whole world knows by now that Taylor Swift is set to drop her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, on April 19. But guess what?! There’s something else very big happening on that day — and fans think she might be secretly involved!

The artist’s friend Lana Del Rey is set to headline Coachella on — you guessed it — April 19! And if we know anything about Mz. Swift, it’s that she doesn’t do anything by accident! Releasing her album on that same day doesn’t seem like a coincidence, does it! Plus, fans think there are more clues, too!

During Sunday night’s Grammys, the 34-year-old made a point to drag her pal and collaborator up on stage with her as she accepted the historic award for Album of the Year. She also gushed about the singer in her acceptance speech. See (below):

Sure, maybe it was just Taylor being a sweet friend… but now knowing the album release and headlining dates coincide, well, fans are hoping and praying it was the first hint of a possible surprise appearance at the music festival! Taking to X (Twitter) as they were putting the possible clues together, fans wrote:

“april 19th in my eyes is coachella sooo if lana brings out taylor to sing a song off her new album …” “So Taylor Swift will guest on stage with Lana at Coachella, got it.” “TAYLOR SWIFT SURPRISE PERFORMANCE AT COACHELLA WEEKEND 2 MANIFESTING” “Taylor’s album comes out on April 19th.. the same day Lana will be performing at Coachella.. I wouldn’t be surprised if..” “guys what if Lana brings out Taylor at Coachella to sing snow on the beach”

It would be amazing! And Swifties sure seem confident about this!

FWIW, despite her massive career, the Love Story performer has never taken the Coachella stage before — not even as a guest! And with the festival getting slammed for having a lackluster lineup this year, a cameo from her would be EPIC!!

Plus, the songwriter has a ton of time in her schedule to do the show. She currently has a break in her international Eras Tour dates from March to May — leaving her wide open when the album drops. Hitting the desert seems like an awesome way to celebrate the release of her new tunes, don’t ya think?? Fingers crossed for all the lucky fans headed to the concert already!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do you believe this new theory… or do you think this time it really is just a coincidence? Sound OFF (below)!

