Diddy Is STILL Flaunting Wealth & A Carefree Attitude -- And His Alleged Victims Are PISSED!

Diddy might regret trying to act like everything’s normal!

Amid his many sexual assault allegations and the ongoing sex trafficking investigation, the rapper has been trying to carry on as usual. That includes activities like going white water rafting earlier this month in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. He followed up with an Instagram Story video of himself boarding a private plane on over the weekend. Very bougie — especially for someone facing so many lawsuits! Taken together, it all seems to suggest that he’s not worried or remorseful for his actions. And because of that, his accusers are now even more upset!

See the controversial social media activity and sightings (below):

Speaking to TMZ on Tuesday, Cassie Ventura‘s lawyer Douglas Wigdor said:

“I don’t think white water rafting will prepare him for the choppy waters that lie ahead.”

As Perezcious readers know, Cassie was the first to accuse Puff Daddy, born Sean Combs, of domestic violence. The two of them then quickly reached a settlement. He first tried to deny ever doing anything wrong to her, but he was caught red-handed when a hotel security tape showed him attacking his then-girlfriend in a hallway several years ago. He then released a since-deleted apology as more and more victims have come forward, including Adria English.

The former adult entertainer filed a new lawsuit against the musician last week accusing him of grooming her into sex trafficking. Diddy yet again denied the allegations, but after witnessing him continue to live his lavish lifestyle, she’s even more ready to battle it out in court. Her attorney Ariel Mitchell-Kidd told the outlet:

“After seeing Defendant Combs white water rafting and jetting around on his personal plane, seemingly enjoying life despite all the atrocities he has caused and has been accused of by countless individuals over decades, Mrs. English is even more motivated to ensure justice prevails.”

The lawyer added:

“Mrs. English and all the other Plaintiffs who have filed lawsuits throughout the country against Defendant Combs are individuals with limited resources fighting for justice after being marginalized, abused and exploited by a billionaire.”

Naturally, they’re all frustrated to see him living it up on such expensive trips amid all this! But the legal professional also accused Diddy of trying to sell his mansion for sympathy, arguing:

“We are not moved by Defendant Combs’ recent attempt at selling his California home or attempt to portray himself as a man of scarcity by needing to liquidate assets when, for decades, Defendant Combs has touted himself as an ultra-successful billionaire of multiple businesses.”

The Sean John founder is currently trying to off-load his $40 million LA home (the one that was involved in a Homeland Security raid earlier this year) for $70 million, which real estate sources insist is a “pipe dream,” per the outlet. That in and of itself suggests he’s not that desperate for money! Because of all this, Ariel concluded:

“We look forward to not only our day in Court but the day for all the other Plaintiffs and the actions of the federal government in protecting their citizens from people like Defendant Combs.”

Last month, Diddy deleted all his Instagram posts — including his apology to Cassie. But he continues to post occasionally on his Story. He might be trying to get a fresh start with that, but his victims aren’t going to let him off that easily! And in fact, he might only be making his legal trouble worse by flaunting his pricey lifestyle amid all this drama! Reactions? Sound OFF (below)!

