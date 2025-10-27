Diddy's Prison Release Date Revealed! Sooner Than We Thought!

Diddy can start his countdown. Sigh. We now know exactly when he’ll be released from prison…

After his lengthy and downright shocking trial, Sean Combs was slapped with 50 months — 4 years and 2 months — behind bars for the two lesser charges he was facing, transportation to engage in prostitution. but of course he’d already spent some time in prison before the trial. So when’s the official end date? When is he set to get out?

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons‘ website on Monday, the rapper is expected to be released on May 8, 2028. Whoa. That’s actually just 30 months from now!

Of course, this is assuming President Donald Trump doesn’t step in and free his old pal earlier! The timeframe takes into account more than a year of jail time he already served at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where he awaited his trial, and factors in reduced sentencing earned via the First Step Act for his good behavior behind bars, per Variety.

