Diddy Stepping Down As Chairman Of Revolt Amid Abuse Allegations -- But It’s Just Temporary??

Diddy is facing more consequences for his alleged actions!

While the rapper, born Sean Combs, deals with two new icky lawsuits, he has decided to step aside from his role as Chairman at Revolt. Sources with direct knowledge of the situation told TMZ on Tuesday that Puff Daddy decided last week to make the temporary change in order to protect the company’s mission and success from getting affected by the disturbing allegations he’s been accused of. It’s currently Revolt’s 10-year anniversary, so this is definitely bad timing!

Apparently, Diddy — the co-founder — hasn’t been involved in the day-to-day dealings of the music-oriented digital cable television network anyway, with CEO Detavio Samuels and Chief Brand Officer Deon Graham responsible for the company’s success. There’s no clear timeline of when he is expected to step back into his role, but it’ll probably depend on how things play out in court.

Interestingly, the network posted a statement to their Instagram about the leadership change, revealing:

“Sean Combs has stepped down from his position as chairman of REVOLT. While Mr. Combs has previously had no operational or day-to-day role in the business, this decision helps to ensure that REVOLT remains steadfastly focused on our mission to create meaningful content for the culture and amplify the voices of all Black people throughout this country and the African diaspora. Our focus has always been one that reflects our commitment to the collective journey of REVOLT — one that is not driven by any individual, but by the shared efforts and values of our entire team on behalf of advancing, elevating and championing our culture — and that continues.”

As we covered, Diddy was first accused by ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura of rape, abuse, and human trafficking in a lawsuit he vehemently denied. They quickly settled things, but it wasn’t long before Joi Dickerson-Neal and a Jane Doe submitted filings of their own related to alleged incidents that took place in 1990 or 1991. In light of this, the 54-year-old’s clothing line Sean John was pulled from Macy’s. Interestingly, the retailer claimed they always planned to do this based on poor sales, but the timing doesn’t seem like a coincidence.

