Tiffany Haddish Admits She Needs To ‘Get Some Help’ After 2nd DUI Arrest In 2 Years!

Tiffany Haddish is ready to turn over a new leaf.

Days after the Night School star was busted for driving under the influence early Friday morning, she’s planning to “get some help.”

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight published on Monday, the 43-year-old finally opened up and gave some back story into what led up to her being found asleep in her car — which was reportedly stopped in the middle of Beverly Drive that morning. She confirmed she had spent Thanksgiving day helping feed those in need at the Laugh Factory for the establishment’s 43rd annual free feast for the local community, where she also performed a special holiday comedy set. But later she partied it up at the El Rey Theatre yacht rock band Yächtley Crëw, as evidenced by her social media.

Clearly she either partied a little too hard, or stayed out a little too late, because we all know how she was found…

However, the Girls Trip star promised “this will never happen again,” telling the outlet:

“I’m going to get some help so I can learn balance and boundaries.”

She also added that she’s okay following the arrest — and commended the police force for their handling of the situation. We guess she really meant it when she said God answered her prayers with a man in uniform! LOLz!

She also noted that her Tesla parked itself after she had fallen asleep, but that it was still obstructing a portion of the road.

We’re glad to hear she’s getting serious about getting help! This is her SECOND DUI arrest in just two years! She’s seriously SO lucky that she didn’t hurt anyone or herself either time!

