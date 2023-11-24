Diddy Accused Of Rape In TWO MORE Lawsuits -- And Is Already Being Dropped By Macy's!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Last week Cassie filed a shocking lawsuit against her ex Diddy, accusing the music mogul of a decade of abuse, control, and even rape. Perhaps just as surprising to some, the exes settled the lawsuit out of court just one day later. While Diddy’s legal team clarified in a statement that settling was NOT an admission of guilt, many read this as another attempt to use his money and power to silence a woman.

Cassie may not be saying anything more, but her initial filing may yet turn out to be the spark that lit the fire that burned down Diddy’s empire. Not only have we heard accusations against Sean Combs from others since — some on Cassie’s behalf — we’re now hearing from another alleged victim.

According to legal docs obtained by Variety, a woman named Joi Dickerson-Neal filed her own suit against Diddy on Thursday. It was Thanksgiving — but it was also the final day before New York’s Adult Survivors Act, the rule allowing exceptions to the statute of limitations for sexual assaults, expired. That was also how Cassie was able to file her suit so many years after the fact. This case is much older…

Lawsuit #2 – Joi

Joi says she met Diddy at Syracuse University in 1991. She appeared in one of his music videos, and afterward he took her to dinner. She claims at this dinner he “intentionally drugged” her, then took her home and sexually assaulted her.

Not only that, Joi is accusing Diddy of committing an act of “revenge porn” — a term that didn’t even exist back then. She says he filmed the sexual assault and shared the video with others. Sounds like it fits the definition to us. The woman claims she suffered “substantial and lifetime injuries” — she’s demanding compensation for “mental and emotional injury, distress, pain and suffering and injury to her reputation.” No dollar amount has been made public.

In a statement to CNN, Diddy’s spokesperson denied the accusations, saying the suit was “purely a money grab” — pointing to the timing of the suit in the final hours of the Adult Survivors Act as evidence the accusations within are “made up and not credible”:

“This last-minute lawsuit is an example of how a well-intentioned law can be turned on its head. Mr. Combs never assaulted her.”

Is the accusation credible? Well, it certainly has some support — in the form of other women accusing Diddy of similar behavior.

Lawsuit #3 – Jane

Also on Friday, we learned a THIRD woman filing a lawsuit, also from incidents which allegedly took place in the ’90s. This woman — who has chosen to remain anonymous — says Diddy and his friend, singer-songwriter Aaron Hall, raped her and her friend in 1990 or 1991.

Per NBC News, in the suit Jane Doe says she and her friend met Diddy and Aaron, a member of the R&B group Guy, at an event at the MCA record label’s offices. After some flirting, they went back to Hall’s apartment, where they were given more drinks. The suit says:

“While at Hall’s apartment, Jane Doe was offered more drinks and was coerced into having sex with Combs. After Combs finished doing his business, Jane Doe laid in bed, shocked and traumatized.”

But what happened next is truly shocking. The lawsuit says as she was getting dressed, Hall “barged into the room, pinned her down, and forced Jane Doe to have sex with him.” While she was being raped by Hall, she says, her friend was facing the same sexual violence from Combs:

“Upon information and belief, when Combs finished with Jane Doe, he and Hall switched, and they commenced assaulting Jane Doe’s friend.”

Jane claims a few days later, Combs showed up at her apartment and choked her until she passed out. She says he was looking for her friend, whom he was afraid would inform the “girl he was with at the time” of the incident.

Diddy’s Defense

Once again, Diddy is vehemently denying any wrongdoing. His spokesperson called the women suing him “scammers” in a statement to NBC News:

“These are fabricated claims falsely alleging misconduct from over 30 years ago and filed at the last minute. This is nothing but a money grab. Because of Mr. Combs’ fame and success, he is an easy target for anonymous accusers who lie without conscience or consequence for financial benefit. The New York Legislature surely did not intend or expect the Adult Survivors Act to be exploited by scammers. The public should be skeptical and not rush to accept these bogus allegations.”

Macy’s Drops Diddy

The results of the lawsuits will have to wait. But Diddy is already facing consequences.

According to a Radar Online report on Wednesday, the All About The Benjamins rapper’s clothing line Sean John will no longer be carried at Macy‘s soon.

The retail giant has had a deal with Diddy for two decades, but we guess the bad press is too much for them? An insider says Sean John is being “phased out” this month. Innerestingly though, they say this was in the works since BEFORE Cassie’s lawsuit and is simply “the course of business” because folks just aren’t buying his stuff anymore. Uh huh…

Well, if that’s true it’s good timing.

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Did Macy’s really decide to part ways with Diddy so presciently? Who else will come forward against him?

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

