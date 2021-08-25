Dog The Bounty Hunter’s Daughter Tells All -- Says He Abused Her, Cheated On Late Wife, & More

Dog the Bounty Hunter is facing serious heat — from his own family.

With his wedding to Francie Frane (whom he got engaged to less than a year after his wife Beth Chapman’s death) just around the corner, the TV personality came under scrutiny when it was revealed two of his daughters weren’t invited to the nuptials. TMZ reported that his daughter Bonnie Chapman (alongside step-sister Cecily Chapman) was snubbed because of her support for Black Lives Matter.

Related: Dog The Bounty Hunter Honors Late Wife Beth With Sweet Birthday Tribute

Following the TMZ article, Bonnie took to social media to clarify the situation. In a lengthy statement posted to her social media on Tuesday, she accused her dad of racism, homophobia, abuse, and infidelity. She confirmed that she’d been disinvited from the big event because of her “choice to participate in social justice and BLM protests with ‘The System’ [a series on UnleashedTV], and not condemn the streaming platform when they fired my father for using epithets.” She explained:

“I’m sorry, but I can’t defend my Dad’s racism. … When it comes to ‘The System’ on UnleashedTV, my father was fired by the platform for using racial and homophobic epithets toward my fellow cast members on the show, which is about social justice advocacy and protesting violence and racial bias by police. I have expressed time and time again my ever-growing disappointment in my father’s progression into his old racist ways.”

The post continued:

“I had forgiven my father after my mother’s death for countless actions that I shouldn’t have. He would cheat on my mom all the time, and I hated him every time he did it, but I forgave him for that because I wanted a relationship with my dad. I thought I had only one parent left. I was left with the racist and homophobic parents.”

Describing her mother as a “shining light in the void” and expressing dismay at her father “[diminishing] her light with his hatred,” the 22-year-old reflected:

“My mom was a true leader, and believe it or not; she kept my dad focused on his career. We all know of his missteps, but my mom always stood by him. She also kept him in line! My mom was loyal, and she was fiercely protective of her family. She loved my father and did her best to make him the best man he could be. All too often, that job consisted of dealing with his near-constant infidelity with her friends and strangers while trying to teach him to be a better man. I don’t think that work was in vain; I think mom did change my dad. But that change vanished when my mom died.”

Bonnie pinpointed Dog’s regression to when Beth “was sick in the hospital, and he began to have an affair with a friend of my mom’s.” She added of the abuse:

“As a child, I was always silenced by him, threatened with physical violence, and I will no longer back down. I stand for what I believe in firmly, and I think my mother deserves the honor. My father has dishonored my mother in countless ways since her passing.”

Wow. So sad.

She wrote that the public “[deserves] the truth” about the reality star (real name Duane Chapman), and that she had also thought he was a better man. In fact, Bonnie had even defended her dad’s choice to get engaged so soon after Beth’s passing. Addressing this, she said:

“I believe my father, at some point, was making his best efforts to be a good man, which is why I’ve publicly ALWAYS defended him. I followed my mom’s lead. I followed the strongest woman I’ve ever known. I was scared my only parent would hate me. I was scared of not being invited to family gatherings. However, I know my mom would never stand for this, and it is in honor of her legacy that I speak out.”

Related: Remember When Dog Proposed To Beth’s Friend On TV…?

She went on to list some of her other concerns about the couple, including Duane calling BLM protesters “thugs,” associating with homophobic megachurch pastor Greg Locke, and aligning himself with “right-wing extremists who believe in QAnon theories,” (some of whom have “threatened” Bonnie’s life “on several occasions”). She also accused Francie of traveling with COVID (a representative for Dog denied this claim to People).

Bonnie concluded:

“If my dad and his new wife want to travel to right-wing churches attacking gay people and advancing QAnon theories, he can certainly do that, but I’m going to stand by the memory and legacy of my mom, Beth Chapman. Her memory, and the values she stood for, are worth fighting to advance. … I said before that I really didn’t know why I wasn’t invited to my dads [sic] wedding. While I knew he was mad about being fired, he has only himself to blame. I thought my dad would be man enough to put family first, but it appears that man died with my mother.”

Duane and his family (including daughter Lyssa Chapman, below) have maintained that Bonnie and Cecily were being “used” by people at UnleashedTV. In a statement to Page Six, the bounty hunter claimed:

“Sadly, Bonnie and Cecily have been employed by disgruntled former associates with multiple felonies who want revenge at any cost and are attempting to tarnish my reputation. In fact, I met these guys years ago when I was hired to track them down after they jumped bail. Now, they’re allegedly being investigated federally as well as by several state attorneys general according to multiple reports.”

Everything Bonnie is alleging has been put in her head by ex-business partners of my father who are angry they couldn’t ride his coattails any longer. Dad quit working with them when he realized they were con men. — Lyssa Chapman (@BabyLyssaC) August 23, 2021

Hmm. Well, considering Dog has been in trouble for using racist language before, that part of Bonnie’s statement is certainly believable. His friendship with anti-masker Greg Locke is also a matter of public record. The other accusations are bombshells, though, and it seems like the Chapmans are in for a reckoning ahead of the wedding.

We hope Bonnie can find peace and healing as she navigates this situation.

[Image via Bonnie Chapman/Duane Chapman/Instagram]