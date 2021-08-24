Dog The Bounty Hunter's Daughter Bonnie Says Their Rift Stemmed From Her BLM Support!

The fight for social justice has divided not only the country, but certain families as well — one of them apparently being Dog The Bounty Hunter’s brood.

As we reported, two of the reality star’s daughters were not invited to his upcoming wedding to Francie Frane due to a “personal issue.” Now, Bonnie Chapman, one of the snubbed daughters, is opening up about being left out of the nuptials, and she thinks the “issue” came from her support of the Black Lives Matter movement!

Bonnie, the biological child of Dog (real name Duane Chapman) and the late Beth Chapman, told TMZ that her activism is what led to their falling out, as well as her connection to her famous poppa’s former network, UnleashedTV. According to Bonnie, UTV fired Dog for using racial and homophobic epithets, but she still works with the network on their own show The System, which focuses on dismantling systemic racism. She also alleges her dad has called BLM protesters “thugs” and other derogatory terms.

In texts to Bonnie obtained by TMZ, Dog’s fiancée made it clear that Bonnie and step-sister Cecily weren’t invited to the wedding because they were still working with the network — an act that Dog apparently felt was a betrayal. Referencing the girls’ initial explanation for their wedding snub — they originally told the outlet they thought they weren’t invited because they resemble Beth — the texts from Frane wrote:

“Bonnie, First I’d like to say that playing dumb does not suit you AT ALL, You are WAY WAY SMARTER than that… And Cecily’s statement is absolutely INCORRECT !!!! We Love How the two of You in different ways are like your mom.”

She continued:

“So let’s not beat around the bush, You & Cecily both known you haven’t been invited to the wedding because your living under the same roof with the people who stabbed in the back, robbed, lied, manipulated, smeared his name and tried to ruin his career… You and Cecily have chosen to align yourselves with this and my job is to AT ALL COSTS protect you dad !!! I Love You Bonnie, And I truly hope with all my heart that You and Cecily find what your searching for and find happiness, true happiness in your life.”

Yikes. That definitely sounds like something you say to someone when cutting ties altogether!

For his part, the father-of-13 denied his daughter’s claims he was fired over using racist and homophobic language, blasting the allegations as a “false” attempt to mess with the wedding.

But it gets even messier. Dog told the outlet his daughters are being “groomed” (?!) by his former associates. He said:

“Please pray for Bonnie and Cecily to be released from whatever hold these people have on them… Despite the sadness, we feel at this rift in our family, Francie and I are looking forward to celebrating our wedding next week with the rest of our family and close friends.”

Whoa, he makes it sound like his daughters joined a cult. Of course, we should point out: that’s sadly just the way some react when family members’ political views stop aligning with theirs. Yes, people say it about Trump supporters, too, but in those cases, the hallmarks of cult-like worship are all there. Black Lives Matter is literally about seeking justice for the myriad deaths caused by police brutality. Not exactly cult material.

Despite their apparent rift, Dog and Francie told the outlet that they “love Cecily and Bonnie very much” but they “wish to keep any family issues private.” We hope the family is able to settle their differences sooner than later!

