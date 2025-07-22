Dog The Bounty Hunter's Stepson IS Under 'Criminal Investigation' After Son's Shooting 

Dog the Bounty Hunter‘s stepson Gregory Zecca is under a criminal investigation.

Tragedy struck the family on Saturday night when Gregory allegedly accidentally shot and killed his 13-year-old son, Anthony, at their Naples, Florida, home. He’s since been placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold due to the immense grief of the situation and fears he could harm himself after the incident, his family confirmed to TMZ. That said, they stressed this was not due to him feeling guilty of committing a crime related to the incident. An innteresting thing to stress upon in light of the new developments…

No arrests have been made at this time in relation to the death, but a source close to the case told The US Sun on Monday that this has shifted from a death inquiry to something much more serious. They explained:

“This [is] an active criminal investigation.”

Authorities also previously told People:

“The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a thorough investigation looking into all the elements of this tragic incident. The investigation includes statements from witnesses who were at the scene, forensic testing, subpoenas, and search warrants.”

It’s not surprising. A child died. But it’s devastating for the family, especially if this was truly an accident.

While there are very few details about what happened, the police report noted that a call was placed about a shooting just after 8 p.m. local time. Anthony was struck in the neck, just above his sternum, and there was no exit wound. EMTs tried CPR, chest compressions, and other life-saving measures in hopes of saving the boy, but nothing was successful. He was pronounced dead just over two hours later.

The firearm allegedly used in the shooting was found on the kitchen island when deputies arrived. Cops stated that Greg had an empty holster in his waistband. It remains unclear how exactly the weapon went off. Greg was an avid gun enthusiast and often shared photos taking his son to the gun range.

Such a heartbreaking loss for the Chapman family. Our hearts go out to them as they mourn this untimely death.

