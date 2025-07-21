Dog The Bounty Hunter's Step-Grandson Accidentally Shot & Killed By His Father!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Oh, no. Dog the Bounty Hunter‘s family is grieving a nightmarish loss…

Dog’s step-grandson was just shot and killed — allegedly accidentally by his own father! Heartbreaking. Sources told TMZ on Sunday that the horrific incident occurred on Saturday night in Naples, Florida, at their apartment. Gregory Zecca, the son of Dog’s wife Francie (from a previous marriage), allegedly shot his 13-year-old son Anthony in a freak accident. Jeez. In the apartment?? What happened? Right now, it’s unclear. But it had deadly consequences. So devastating.

Law enforcement didn’t provide any more details about the accident, but they confirmed to the outlet that they received a call about a shooting at around 8 p.m. local time. Nobody has been arrested yet, and they consider this to be an “isolated incident.” An investigation is ongoing.

Meanwhile, the bounty hunter and his wife mourned the tragedy in a statement shared with the outlet via a representative:

“We are grieving as a family over this incomprehensible tragic accident and would ask for continued prayers as we grieve the loss of our beloved grandson, Anthony.”

They also asked for privacy at this time as they grieve.

We cannot imagine how difficult this is for them all. Our hearts go out to the entire family. Anthony was so, so young. R.I.P.

[Image via Francie Chapman/Instagram]