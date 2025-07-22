Dog The Bounty Hunter's Stepson On Psychiatric Hold After Fatally Shooting His Child 

Oof. This is so sad.

On Saturday night, Dog the Bounty Hunter‘s stepson Gregory Zecca accidentally shot and killed his 13-year-old son, Anthony, at their Naples, Florida, apartment. Now, Gregory has been placed on a psychiatric hold because he is in so much grief over the shocking loss.

A rep for the family told TMZ on Monday evening that Greg was put on a 5150 psychiatric hold because he’s “so devastated” by the death, raising concerns that he might try to take his own life. However, the rep insisted he’s under medical supervision because he’s dealing with immense grief — not because he feels guilty of committing a crime in relation to the killing.

Apparently, Gregory — who is Dog’s wife Francie Chapman‘s son from a previous marriage — hasn’t even been able to speak to family or cops yet because he’s so heavily sedated. Whoa. We cannot imagine how much heartbreak he must be in. The father-son duo seemed so close…

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Anthony was shot in the neck. First responders raced to the residence at around 8 p.m. after a call about a shooting, but life-saving measures did not help. Cops found a gun on the island of the kitchen. No arrests have been made as an investigation is ongoing. The family has urged that this was a “tragic accident,” but it’s unclear exactly what happened.

Such a devastating situation for them all. R.I.P.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, help is available. Consider contacting the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, by calling, texting, or chatting, or go to 988lifeline.org.

