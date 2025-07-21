Dog The Bounty Hunter’s Step-Grandson Seen At Gun Range With Dad In Eerie Resurfaced Photos After Shocking Death

Oof. These photos are haunting to see now.

You may have heard the new the Chapman family is once again mourning an unimaginable loss. On Saturday night, Dog the Bounty Hunter‘s step-grandson Anthony was accidentally shot and killed by his father, Gregory Zecca, at their Naples, Florida, apartment according to early reports. Horrific. He was just 13 years old.

There are no additional details known about what went wrong, except that the family maintains it was a freak accident. An investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made at this time.

As fans mourn the loss, photos of the father-son duo at a gun range — years before similar weapons would lead to this tragic death — have resurfaced. The photos were posted by Greg years ago. They were seen before he deactivated his Instagram account as news of the loss surfaced.

In one photo, the family members smile with safety goggles and earphones on at a shooting range. The father captioned it:

“Getting some range time in with our buddies @franktownfirearms”

In another since-deleted pic, the pre-teen aims a gun at a target while also smiling for the camera and flashing a thumbs up. See (below):

He’s also seen in a shop posing with a weapon:

Hard to see him having fun with the things that killed him. Just so, so sad…

It looks like he was trained with firearms from such a young age. And still, he and his father were involved in a fatal accident. Awful. Gun safety is so important at all times!

[Image via Francie Chapman/Gregory Zecca/Instagram]