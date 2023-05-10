Doja Cat Calls Former Albums ‘Cash-Grabs’ While Dissing Fans: ‘Yall Fell For It’

Doja Cat has some strong feelings about her past albums.

The Woman singer has been steadily rising in the industry for the last few years, really being put on the map when she landed her first Grammy nominations for Best New Artist, Record of the Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance for her chart topping hit Say So from Hot Pink at the 63rd Grammys in 2020. A year later, she released her follow up, Planet Her, which debuted with hit after hit, drawing in acclaim from fans and critics alike. At the 65th Grammys, the piece of art was nominated for Album of the Year AND Best Pop Vocal Album, with her and SZA‘s Kiss Me More single winning Best Pop/Duo Group Performance.

It’s pretty universally known that the performer has no shortage of talent, and her unwavering authenticity is something her fans have always celebrated. However, the 27-year-old now begs to differ, and has some harsh words for not only her own work, but her loyal supporters as well.

The Get Into It singer took to Twitter Sunday to theorize that old Doja did “what everyone wanted,” and that was the only reason for all the “positivity.” She wrote:

“My comment section on [Instagram] used to be only positivity because I was doing what everyone wanted me to do and I love that I can see through all the bulls**t now. It’s nice. Much love to everybody else thats been down since day one I appreciate it. <3”

My comment section on IG used to be only positivity because I was doing what everyone wanted me to do and I love that I can see through all the bullshit now. It's nice. Much love to everybody else thats been down since day one I appreciate it. <3 — DOJA CAT (@DojaCat) May 8, 2023

It’s no secret that the Need to Know artist has a bold new way of doing things, but for the most part, fans still love and celebrate her, as she’s still the same artist that put out all that music we love jamming out to! But a few days later, she left her fierce followers with a deep inner conflict after claiming both Hot Pink and Planet Her were merely “cash-grabs” that fans “fell for.” She wrote Tuesday:

“planet her and hot pink were cash-grabs and yall fell for it. now i can go disappear somewhere and touch grass with my loved ones on an island while yall weep for mediocre pop.”

planet her and hot pink were cash-grabs and yall fell for it. now i can go disappear somewhere and touch grass with my loved ones on an island while yall weep for mediocre pop. — DOJA CAT (@DojaCat) May 9, 2023

Ummm, wow…We get that Doja is on a journey of truly discovering herself and the type of music SHE is interested in making, but it just seems a little harsh to look back on her former work, which is beloved by many, with such disdain. And to make her loyal fans feel so weird about appreciating what she referred to as “mediocre pop.” Yikes! Her fans are the reason she’s so celebrated today!

Moments later, the You Right songstress teased her upcoming album, which was previously rumored to be called Hellmouth, sharing it’s true title:

“its not called hEllMoUth either its called ‘First of All’ and yes I’m announcing the album title right now.”

All we know is she better be bringing her A game on this new album if she considers her former, Grammy recognized works, “mediocre.”

