Doja Cat Unveils MASSIVE New Back Tattoo! Look!

Doja Cat has some fresh ink on her body!

The 27-year-old rapper unveiled a brand new tattoo done by Mr. K at Bang Bang Tattoo in New York City on Instagram Thursday. What is the tatt, you may ask? She got a detailed fine-line picture of a bat skeleton — and it’s massive, you guys!

The image starts at the base of her neck and extends down to around her mid-back, with the bat’s wings spread across each shoulder blade. It’s some stunning and intricate work. Doja showed off the tattoo with a mirror selfie and several close-up shots, which you can ch-ch-check out (below):

WOW!!!

As for the meaning behind the piece? The Say So artist shared a screenshot of some text about the significance of bats, highlighting a specific portion that read:

“Bats often represent death in the sense of letting go of the old, and bringing in the new. They are symbols of transition, of initiation, and the start of a new beginning.”

Clearly, Doja seems to have some sort of deep connection to the design. What do you think about the new tattoo, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

