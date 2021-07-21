Dolly Parton Poses As Playboy Playmate At 75 -- Making Good On Promise She Made Years Ago!

Y’all didn’t think Dolly Parton was gonna let a little thing like the end of print magazines keep her from fulfilling a decades-old promise, did ya?

Back in 1978, the 9 to 5 singer posed for the cover of Playboy, donning the iconic bunny ears, bowtie, and bustier. And a few years ago she promised to do it again when she was 75 years old!

Related: Dolly CONFIRMS The Rumor She Has A Bunch Of Secret Tattoos Is TRUE!

Well, today’s the day — a particularly lucky day for one man! Posing in the outfit once again, Dolly took to her Twitter and Instagram to let us in on the little secret. She began:

“You’re probably wondering why I’m dressed like this. Well, it’s for my husband’s birthday.”

Awww! If you didn’t know, Dolly has been married to the same man, Carl Thomas Dean, since 1966! And this is one heck of a sweet birthday surprise! She explained:

“Remember sometime back I said I was going to pose on Playboy magazine when I’m 75? Well, I’m 75 and they don’t have a magazine anymore.”

It’s true. Playboy hasn’t been doing print editions since March of last year, just months before Dolly’s 75th bday. But she didn’t renege! She decided to recreate her classic cover shot, complete with the outfit, and do a photoshoot — printing out her own mocked up cover! She gushed about her Carl:

“My husband always loved the original cover of Playboy so I was trying to think of something to do that would make him happy. He still thinks I’m a hot chick after 57 years and I’m not going to try to talk him out of that.”

Awww! Get you a man that looks at you the way Carl looks at Dolly! Aw heck, the way anyone looks at Dolly! LOLz!

Related: Paulina Gretzky Says Fiancé BANNED Her From Doing Playboy — Even Offering Her Money!

The country legend kept her self-deprecating sense of humor about the whole thing, poking fun at herself then AND now, quipping:

“I was kind of a little butterball in that one. Well, I’m string cheese now! But he’ll probably think I’m cream cheese, I hope.”

Y’all, we have NO IDEA what that means.

Finally she joked:

“You think Playboy oughta pay me for at least the photoshoot? I do.”

AH-Mazing! See Dolly present the gift to her hubby (who, naturally, keeps his face hidden in the pics) in the adorable video (below)!

[Image via Dolly Parton/Instagram.]