Dolly Parton Confirms She Turned Down Tea With Princess Catherine! Here's Why!

Dolly Parton ain’t got time for tea — even if it’s with the royal family?!

During an appearance on BBC Radio 2, the iconic singer revealed that while on a recent work trip in London, she received a royal invitation from Princess Catherine, aka Kate Middleton, for tea — but she turned it down!

It wasn’t being rude, of course! She explained:

“This time, Lordy, I even got invited to have tea with Kate but I couldn’t even go. I thought it was very sweet and nice of her to invite me and one of these days I’m going to get to do that — that would be great.”

Wow, sounds like quite the opportunity! So why exactly couldn’t Dolly go? Well, priorities! She joked on the radio show:

“She wasn’t going to promote my rock album so I had to say no.”

Omg! So real!

Dolly, of course, is expected to release her 49th (!!) studio album, Rockstar, in November! Gotta love a girl who knows her worth! She added how she wishes she could have explored London more while across the pond but just didn’t have enough time on this go ’round:

“I love the people, the feel of London. I don’t unfortunately [get time to sightsee]. I have in the past, me and my band, in a tour bus when we have it planned.”

Hopefully that invitation was open for the next time she’s in town, too!

