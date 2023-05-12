Trisha Yearwood Reacts To Dolly Parton's Hilarious Garth Brooks Threesome Joke At ACM Awards!

Dolly Parton loves having a little fun on stage!

The legendary performer co-hosted the 2023 ACM Awards on Thursday night alongside fellow country singer Garth Brooks. And while Garth tried to keep things professional during the event in Frisco, Texas, Dolly felt differently — and had a lot of fun needling the longtime singer!

During the award show’s opening monologue, which streamed via Amazon Prime on Thursday evening, Garth paid homage to some of the GOATs (Greatest Of All Time, duh) in country music.

He name-dropped Merle Haggard, Buck Owens, Johnny Cash, George Jones, George Strait, Randy Travis, AND the woman co-hosting with him that night:

“That female is in the house tonight! Dolly Parton!”

As Garth called up Dolly, she walked out on stage dragging a literal goat behind her in a wagon! To Brooks and the crowd, Parton quipped:

“Did I hear you say you were looking for a goat? I think someone needs to come take her baaack! That was such a baaad joke.”

LOLz!

The Wildflowers singer wasn’t done there, though. Her jokes turned sexual as she acknowledged her infamously, ummm, ample bosom and added:

“People were saying little old me were two of the biggest stars in country music. I’m milking it.”

Parton then continued, joking she was the hall pass for both Garth and his longtime wife Trisha Yearwood:

“I saw you online telling all those nice people out there that I’m your hall pass. And that I’m Trisha’s hall pass too!”

And then she finished in a flourish, quipping that “GOAT” actually had an ulterior meaning:

“Garth Organize A Threesome!”

Ha!!!

Brooks was left understandably speechless for a moment, before saying this when he got control of himself:

“I thought I couldn’t love you anymore! I’m blushing to be working with Dolly.”

As you can see (below) the whole thing made for quite the moment:

And Trisha loved it, too! On Thursday night, Garth’s wife spoke to ET about the ACM Awards and Dolly, first saying this:

“Everybody loves Dolly. Actually, people think this is Dolce and Gabbana but it’s Dolly and Garth.”

Then, when asked about Dolly being both her AND Brooks’ “hall pass,” the She’s In Love With The Boy singer jokingly added:

“Yes. Everybody loves Dolly. We love Dolly so much.”

Love it!

