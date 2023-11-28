Dolly Parton Explains Why She Refuses To Text!

If someone is lucky enough to get Dolly Parton’s number, don’t bother texting her! She most likely will leave you on read!

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show Monday, the 77-year-old country singer explained why she doesn’t like to send text messages to anyone — and it’s relatable AF. She said:

“I’m a low-tech girl in a high-tech world. I don’t want to talk to everybody that wants to talk to me. I don’t text ’cause I don’t want to have to answer. If somebody calls me, I’ll answer it if I want to talk to ’em or I’ll call ’em back when I can. Otherwise, I’ve got too much to think about than to clutter my mind up with everything else.”

Just to make it clear, Dolly’s aversion to texting has nothing to do with her intelligence. It’s simply a personal preference! And if the icon really needs to get a hold of someone, she would rather use her trusty fax machine. Even those close to her have to jump through hoops and reach out to her through fax, as Miley Cyrus once said on Late Night with Seth Meyers! LOLz!

Dolly continued:

“I’m certainly not a stupid person. I could learn it if I wanted to, but I’d rather just have my fax machine [and] call in my creative stuff to my crew. And I’ve got the best crew in the world and I surround myself with great people, but I just don’t have time to just sit with my face in the phone all day.”

Makes sense! You can watch the interview (below):

Do you relate to Dolly, Perezcious readers? Do you hate texting, too? Let us know in the comments.

[Image via The Drew Barrymore Show/YouTube]