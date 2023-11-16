Quote Of The Day!

“I always say, ‘Just find the best doctors.’ You’ve just got to be very careful not to overdo it because you never know, anytime you go under the knife you could come out looking not good. You can cover things if somebody screws up things on your body but boy, if you live with your face out there you’ve got to be careful. I try to do just little bits at a time – I don’t do like really big stuff. I do fillers, Botox … only when I have to do something a little more, and even then, I try to be careful.” – Dolly Parton on plastic surgery, via The Howard Stern Show on SiriusXM

[Image via MEGA/WENN.]