Dominic Fike Reveals How Euphoria Sober Coach Failed Him -- And If He'll Return Next Season!

Dominic Fike is opening up about the challenges of working on a show that focuses so much on drug addiction — especially as someone who struggles with it IRL.

The musician-turned-actor was at the Sundance Film Festival last week for the premiere of his new film, Little Death, which just so happens to feature him as a drug addict, similar to his role in Euphoria. But there was a major difference that helped him get through this project!

While sitting down with Variety on Friday, he explained:

“I’ve done that before, like acted like a drug addict. I actually am a pretty big drug addict myself, believe it or not. When I was on Euphoria, they kind of just gave me a coach who would just talk to you. It was just some random lady. [Director] Jack [Begert] is one of my best friends so it made it a lot easier, obviously.”

The 28-year-old went on to explain that Euphoria creator Sam Levinson tried hiring him a “sober coach” during his time on Season 2 — when he played Elliot, a drug user who assists in Rue’s relapse. But the plan failed:

“[It was] a random lady that I’d never relate to. We had nothing in common. We didn’t come from the same places or the same problems. It was hard to take advice from someone like that or give a s**t.”

Oof. That stinks. For a show like Euphoria — which tackles drugs, addiction, and other mental health struggles — we’re surprised the higher-ups didn’t do more to make sure he had the proper support around him! Instead, it sounds like they did the bare minimum…

Despite the unfortunate sober coach situation, the singer-songwriter thinks it “would be dope” to return in the upcoming season, but he has no clue if he will, noting:

“Last time I talked to them, it was cool, [but] I don’t really talk to them anymore.”

Dominic’s short-lived romance with co-star Hunter Schafer ended over the summer… Wonder if that’ll play into the decision to include his character again or not? After all, he was caught in a love triangle with Hunter and Zendaya‘s characters! Could be awk! For right now, it doesn’t sound like he’s holding his breath for a call, as he continued:

“Who knows, I’ve got stuff to do.”

Guess time will tell! It says a lot that he’d be willing to return if asked, though.

By the way, the Mama’s Boy vocalist wasn’t the only Euphoria cast member at the film festival. Late actor Angus Cloud was honored for his role in Freaky Tales. Reflecting on the loss, Dominic said, “I just miss him.” Aw. See the full interview HERE.

