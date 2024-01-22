Beverly Hills 90210 Star David Gail Dead At 58

Longtime actor David Gail passed away suddenly at 58 years old, and now, fans and family members alike are mourning his loss.

Over the weekend, Gail’s sister Katie Colmenares took to her Instagram account to confirm the actor’s death. The cause of his death has not been publicly announced. Per E! News, there are no known plans yet for a memorial.

Colmenares shared an emotional message about her beloved brother. Along with an old photo of the duo, she noted that he had been “with me by my side always” during his life and up until his passing:

“There’s barely been even a day in my life when you were not with me by my side always my wingman always my best friend ready to face anything and anyone w me the bears will never be the same but I will hold you so tight every day in my heart you gorgeous loving amazing fierce human being missing you every second of every day forever there will never be another.”

Gail, who was a native of Tampa, made his on-screen acting debut in 1990 on an episode of Growing Pains. Throughout the ’90s, he appeared on shows like Murder, She Wrote and Doogie Howser M.D., among others. Then, in 1991, he got his big break when he was cast on Beverly Hills, 90210. That eventually turned into a recurring role on the series beginning in 1994, when he appeared as a love interest of Shannen Doherty‘s character Brenda Walsh (pictured above), eventually leading to an on-screen engagement.

Gail parlayed that big break into other acting gigs, as well. Most notably, he played a major role on Port Charles, a daytime TV soap opera spin-off born out of the world-famous General Hospital.

Now, we send all of our love to Gail’s family, friends, and loved ones.

R.I.P.

[Image via CBS News/YouTube]